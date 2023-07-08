I hope everybody had a safe Fourth of July and took some time to celebrate our amazing country.
I deeply appreciate our nation’s military servicemembers and how much they endure to protect our freedoms. They spend months away from their loved ones to keep us safe, and many of them sacrifice their health or even their lives in the effort.
Unfortunately, veterans often face difficulties when returning stateside or transitioning back to civilian life, including mental health challenges.
It is tragic that suicide rates among servicemembers and veterans have risen in recent years. If someone in your life served in the military, check in with them regularly and encourage them when they seem down. You may not fully know what they’ve been through or understand how it affects them, but you can be a good friend by showing that you care and encouraging them to reach out for help when they’re struggling.
There’s a lot of evil and injustice in the world, and it was never meant to be this way, so it’s completely normal that those things bother us.
Being exposed to so much tragedy, hardship, and isolation during military service is hard, but struggling isn’t a sign of weakness – it’s a sign of humanity.
For those dealing with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, a 24/7 confidential veterans support line is available by dialing 9-8-8. Please note that a person doesn’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to reach out. Other options include texting 838255 for support or chatting with a VA responder online at www.veteranscrisisline.net.
Whether you call, text or chat online, the responder you connect with can provide additional resources and check in on you the next day. To find new ways to support veterans, the Legislature created the Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force this year to study and make recommendations regarding causes and prevention of suicide among Oklahoma veterans.
It’s incredibly important that our veterans have easily accessible healthcare and resources when they need it.
This year, the Oklahoma Dept. of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) received a 27.7% funding increase for a total appropriation of $52 million, which will go toward providing healthcare and other services as well.
One issue of major concern to veterans is the Talihina Veterans Home. The decision to close the center has been paused while legislators work with ODVA to find solutions to keep their doors open.
Many veterans face challenges finding employment outside the military. I’ve had the privilege of meeting veterans living in House District 33 who are operating businesses that employ other veterans, and there are also many career resources available.
Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) connects servicemembers, military spouses and veterans with American businesses. HOH hosts hiring events, fellowship programs and networking events to provide numerous opportunities to find the next step. More info is available at hiringourheroes.org.
Onward to Opportunity (O2O) is a no-cost industry-focused program that connects transitioning service members and active duty military spouses to high-demand careers in customer service excellence, information technology and business management. Training is designed to meet the needs of private sector partners to help bridge the gap between the military population and skills the employers are seeking. More info can be found at ivmf.syracuse.edu/programs/career-training.
Additionally, the Oklahoma State Dept. of Education offers its Troops to Teachers program, which assists transitioning servicemembers and veterans into new careers in public, charter and Bureau of Indian Affairs schools. It helps facilitate the process in obtaining their teaching certificate and assists with the hiring process as well. Additional info is available at sde.ok.gov/troops-to-teachers.
As always, please call my office at 405-557-7304 or email me at john.talley@okhouse.gov if there’s anything I may be able to assist with. Thank you for the honor of representing our district!
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
