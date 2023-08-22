I know parents face a lot of pressure from their young children to get them a cellphone as soon as they start school and get around peers who have them. There is good research, however, showing the wisdom behind waiting until a child is older before giving them their own smartphone.
According to the Wait Until 8th website, waituntil8th.org, some of the top reasons to delay are that smartphones are distracting and addictive; they can expose a child to a variety of inappropriate content; and they increase the risk of anxiety and depression as well as the possibility of cyberbullying. The website goes on to describe how these devices are quickly changing childhood. Playing outdoors, spending time with friends, reading books and hanging out with family is happening a lot less.
Wait Until 8th is a new movement that encourages parents to wait until their child is in the 8th grade before getting them a smartphone. The Wait Until 8th pledge allows parents to rally together to decrease the pressure of getting a smartphone for their child. To learn more about the Wait Until 8th pledge or additional research behind it, please visit the website, waituntil8th.org.
Ospreykids.com is another resource. This nonprofit is organized by parents to bring awareness to the benefits of delaying children using social media. The group’s website states, “We are parents committed to helping our kids achieve social media-free childhoods … We want to set our children up for success before peer pressure can take it from them.”
In my current role as chair of the House Children, Youth & Family Services Committee, I receive a lot correspondence from agencies and families who are concerned about school-age children and social media use. Parents should be aware of organizations that also are concerned and provide resources to support them in some of the boundaries they set in their homes concerning their children’s access to social media.
Children can still be given a basic phone to get in touch with parents or other emergency contacts, but parents should feel free to delay getting their child a smartphone and all that it offers until they determine it is appropriate for their child.
On a separate topic, a virtual hiring event for veterans is on the horizon.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission recently shared the details of the event with me, and I’m glad to pass them along. Anything I can do for our veterans, I am happy to do.
This will be a nationwide virtual event that all military veterans and their spouses are invited to join. The hope is to get more of those seeking employment into a field in which they are experienced and enjoy working. This event will offer real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting. Employers will be looking to fill positions across the country. Below are the complete details:
What: National Virtual Hiring Event
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central
When: Aug. 29, 2023
Where: From anywhere you have an Internet connection
Registration Link: rmvets.com/NationalVCF0823
For more information, visit recruitmilitary.careereco.com and click on “Virtual Fairs.”
As always, it is an honor to serve you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or John.Talley@okhouse.gov.
John Talley serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes parts of Logan and Payne counties.
