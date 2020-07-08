While the sports world continues waiting during the COVID-19 pandemic for a potential return to the field, arena, court or diamond, discussions have returned concerning the names of several sports mascots. Names many consider offensive.
The sports teams involved have mascots with Native American names. This debate has gone on for years with Native American groups protesting that several of the names are derogatory to their people. Names like the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Black Hawks.
I am a member of the Choctaw Nation. My grandmother, Annie Lee Williams, was full-blood Choctaw, making me one-fourth. I’ve always been proud of my family heritage. I don’t claim to have experienced or fully understand the injustice Native Americans endured.
As a youngster, I heard stories from relatives about racism they encountered. I’ve read about treaties broken and tribes uprooted … I read Killers of the Flower Moon.
I’ve tried to see all sides on this issue. In my opinion, Redskin is offensive because of its meaning during colonial times. Savages is also an unacceptable name. I have mixed feelings about the Indians name, but consider Braves, Warriors and Chiefs acceptable because they are respected positions.
Several teams changed mascot names in recent years. Washington Redskin officials have resisted changing the mascot name given to the team in 1930. Team officials, however, recently announced they would study the situation after the National Football League and stadium sponsor FedEx offered support for a change.
The Cleveland Indians are also considering a mascot name change. Atlanta apparently plans to keep its mascot name, saying in a recent statement that “it honors, supports and values the Native American community.”
Several higher institutions in the state, sensitive to the objections of Native Americans, changed mascot names following task force recommendations.
Northeastern State University in Tahlequah changed its mascot from Redmen to RiverHawks in 2006. Southeastern State in Durant changed its name from Savages to Savage Storm, also in 2006.
Oklahoma City University changed its mascot from Chiefs to Stars in 1999 and Southern Nazarene University in Bethany changed from Redskins to Crimson Storm in 1998. Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas switched from Indians to Mustangs in 2006.
Florida State remains the Seminoles and, reportedly, received support from the tribe. FSU retains mascot Osceola, a legendary Seminole leader, who rides an Appaloosa named Renegade to midfield prior to FSU football games.
Other Division I schools undergoing mascot name changes include Stanford from the Indians to Cardinal in 1972, St. John’s University from Redmen to Red Storm in 1998, Syracuse from Warriors to The Orange in 1978 and Marquette University changed from Warriors to Golden Eagles in 1994.
Changing from the way it has always been is difficult. But racism demands honest, open-minded dialogue. Recently, there have been signs of attitude changes concerning racism locally and nationally … respectful, appreciated changes.
Ron Holt is a sports columnist for the Stillwater News Press. Holt served as sports editor for more than 30 years and resides in Bixby.
