A special session of the Legislature was called for Monday, April 6 to consider Gov. Kevin Stitt’s declaration of a statewide health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration gives the governor broader powers during this time to waive statutory or regulatory requirements as well as giving him the ability to coordinate a cohesive statewide response among city and county health departments.
This declaration will be extremely helpful to our first responders by helping them manage their personal protective equipment. They’ll be able to know if the home they are responding too has a resident who has tested positive for the virus, while still protecting that individual’s privacy. By knowing what the situation is before they arrive, first responders can protect themselves if they’re entering a home with a COVID-19 patient, allowing them to use their PPE more efficiently.
Another task before the Legislature is taking steps to address the shortfall in the current budget as a result of the economic hit from COVID-19. Oklahoma is not alone in dealing with the impact on revenues. This is something states throughout the country are facing, but again, we are fortunate to have had the foresight to add to our emergency reserves last year to help mitigate this economic downturn.
Returning to the Capitol requires special considerations for the safety of all. The number of senators and staff who can be in the chamber will be limited, meaning we will have to take turns going to the floor to debate and then vote. Reporters will be allowed in the press gallery to be the eyes and ears of the public. While the Capitol remains closed to the public, anyone who wants to follow the actions of the Senate can do so through our streaming audio and video at oksenate.gov. Again, all of these measures are being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 while still preserving transparency by utilizing technology and through the efforts of reporters covering Capitol.
I want to say how proud I am of Oklahoma State University for the role it is playing in helping our entire state during this pandemic. OSU’s diagnostic lab can analyze more than more than 2,000 samples per day with a maximum 24-hour turnaround from receipt of the sample. The results they are providing are vital to Oklahoma’s response to the pandemic.
The OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources is also to be commended for their efforts to help stem the shortage of PPE by donating gloves, masks, face shields and other necessary supplies to help keep health care professionals, patients and families safe.
I continue to remain in constant contact with local, county and state officials and receive updates from our Congressional delegation. I will continue to keep you updated.
I also want to remind everyone again, if you have not yet responded to the U.S. Census, please make sure you and your household are counted. Billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed to cities, counties and states for our schools, hospitals transportation and so much more. You can respond online, by phone or by mail. For more information, go to 2020census.gov or phone 844-330-2020.
We’re going to be dealing economically with the impact of this pandemic for a long time to come – please do your part to make sure we don’t miss out on this critical funding.
Our prayers go out to all who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. Please continue to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing, continue to remain vigilant about handwashing, and if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or trouble breathing, please contact your health care provider or call 2-1-1 about being tested.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
