Sunday, Gov. Kevin Stitt and First Lady Sarah Stitt released a video wherein they had a “Roundtable on Race.”
Featured in the discussion were Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Marcus Williams, Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson, Stronger Together founder Rev. Clarence Hill and Herbert Cooper, senior pastor of People’s Church OKC.
It was one of the single worst conversations on race I’ve ever seen.
There was the usual discussion of what each person has experienced and felt with no real discussion of how racism is passed on, generation to generation. Each participant was falling over themselves to point out how important it was to listen to the stories of others. And there was no meaningful examination of the structural dimension to racism – the reason why so many are calling to defund the police.
No, what happened Sunday was what one of my old mentors, James Cone – founder of Black liberation theology – would call intellectual masturbation. People talking because they like to hear themselves talk.
A few suggestions for the next one:
Get a black woman on the panel.
The fact that there was not one up there was unacceptable. In fact, there should have been at least two.
Invite black people that black people respect.
Look, I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus, but the choice of people they had on the panel was laughable. Black folks took to social media to express their outrage; many sharing Jason Lowe’s articulation of why he was disappointed.
Invite a representative from Black Lives Matter.
Why was Rev. Sheri Dickerson not invited to the discussion? Anyone who knows anything about black movements in Oklahoma knows that she is the local director of BLM. To not invite her is to say clearly that this was a show – not a meaningful discussion.
Discuss what matters.
Terence Crutcher; the fact that Oklahoma City Police Department still can use chokeholds – these are topics that need more than a passing mention. If you’re going to discuss race in Oklahoma, you have to tackle these topics.
Invite Someone from Tulsa.
Enough said. Tulsa is one of the most segregated cities I’ve ever seen. There needed to be someone to speak to that.
Sunday was laughable. Do better, Gov. Stitt, your second time around.
Email Ware at law.writes@gmail.com.
