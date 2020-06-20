In the coming weeks and months, I will not only write for the Stillwater News Press, but will invite my friends and colleagues to do the same. This is from my dear friend Shannon Spaulding in the philosophy department. She makes a compelling argument about what can be done to referee the police.
– Lawrence Ware
In this era of renewed reflection on policing in America, we as a society are having more critical discussions about how to improve policing. The proposals run the gamut from “defunding” the police, to better training, to increasing funding. Like many police reforms, Civilian Review Boards are controversial. Civilian Review Boards are groups of citizens that are charged with investigating complaints of police misconduct from members of the public. Typically, the investigations simply review internal investigations from the police department itself and issue comments, suggestions, or recommendations to the Chief of Police. The Civilian Advisory Board of Oklahoma City – the only one in the state of Oklahoma – works this way. Occasionally, Civilian Review Boards have more authority to investigate the incidents themselves, issue subpoenas, and require police officers to testify. Very rarely, Civilian Review Boards can order disciplinary measures for judgments of police misconduct.
Police departments often are opposed to Civilian Review Boards. They object that citizens who are not trained in policing, who have never had to make life-or-death split-second decisions, are ill equipped to judge policing behavior. There is merit to this objection. After all, we would never employ someone who had never played or coached or studied football to be an NFL referee. They wouldn’t know what they were doing. A random guy off the street who doesn’t know football would be terrible at spotting fouls and enforcing rules of football. So why would we hire ordinary citizens, who have no experience being a police officer, to spot policing fouls and enforce rules of policing?
This is a reasonable objection. There is a phenomenon in psychology called the Dunning-Kruger effect that describes the problem. The Dunning-Kruger effect occurs when people with a low-level of skill at a task overestimate their abilities. The more unskilled and unknowledgeable people are at a task, the easier they think the task is. We’ve all seen this with the terrible drivers we know. The worse they are at driving, the more confident they are in their driving skills. We see it with sports fans all the time, too. The couch potato looks at Tiger Woods’ feats and says, “It can’t be that hard. I bet I could do that.” This is the Dunning-Kruger effect in action. And it’s what makes police wary of Civilian Review Boards. Ordinary civilians are unskilled and unknowledgeable about the nuances and challenges of policing, so they are likely to think that policing decisions in real time are simpler than they are, and they are likely to be overly confident in their judgments.
This seems like a fair objection to Civilian Review Boards. But – yes, here comes the “but” – let’s follow through with that analogy. Ordinary folks who have never played or coached or studied football should not be referees in the NFL, so we should not have referees in the NFL. Each side should just call their own fouls. Wait, what? No. The conclusion of the analogy should not be that each side calls their own fouls. It should be that we employee skilled, independent referees to judge the games. That is, we need referees who know the sport and who do not have specific allegiances to the teams they are refereeing. This is clear even in the relatively low-stakes case of a sports game. The need for skilled, independent referees is even more pronounced when the stakes are as high as they are with policing.
We need Civilian Review Boards to investigate alleged cases of police misconduct. We need Civilian Review Boards to be composed of citizens who are knowledgeable about policing and who are independent of that specific police department and the citizens lodging the complaint. And we need Civilian Review Boards to have authority to investigate, call fouls, and when appropriate require disciplinary measures. What good is an independent referee if they can only make suggestions but not enforce them?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.