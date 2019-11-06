My eyes were hardly dry when I went to see “Judy.”
The emotions Renee Zellweger was able to conjure up as one of America’s sweethearts, Judy Garland, permeated through the entire film as she not only became Garland, but also found herself along the way.
I have seen many movies and I live for Oscar season, which we are currently in as more and more passion projects hit the screen. It probably won’t win, but I doubt it needs that justification because “Judy” is one of the best films I have seen in recent memory.
The trailers were good enough for it, but really they had too much levity to it. Garland might have been the cheery girl next door on the screen, but the way she was treated off screen was anything but. She liked to say her life wasn’t a tragedy, but it really was.
Director Rupert Goold perfectly encapsulates that in a film that is a tour de force for Zellweger, but not one that is blatantly Oscar-bait where she chews the scenery. No, this is a delicately researched role that she plays to a ‘T.”
The film mostly focuses on the London residency Garland had at the Talk of the Town theatre near the end of her life. Garland finds herself here as her unreliability has cost her movie career and she soon finds that even stage work is hard to come by.
Wanting to make money to have a home for her two youngest children – Lorna and Joey Luft – Garland takes the deal to go to London. Alternating between her shows there and of a younger Garland, who is overworked on the set of “The Wizard of Oz,” along with countless other MGM films, shows the dichotomy of what that earlier life has drained of her.
Despite being just 47, she has lived the life of a woman twice that and she doesn’t want to do it anymore. Yet, like Louis B. Mayer tells her, all she has is a voice, and even that is starting to go. Sick of having to go perform but yet having nowhere else to turn but to perform is the biggest conflict in this film and it is a huge one.
The actress who plays young Judy (Darci Shaw) is perfect as playing the wide-eyed girl who has a dream, whereas Zellweger plays the woman who is constantly trying to hold onto the dream, but has also seen the worst of the business.
And she has seen the worst of the business, when Mayer tells a teenage Garland that he could find a girl prettier than her in any town in America and all she is to him is a “wide-ankled, snaggletoothed rube from Grand Rapids” among many other things, you can see the life of belittlement she has had to deal with.
That life of constant overwork and people wanting things again and again from her has taken its toll. At 47, when she isn’t afraid of what happens the next time she goes on stage, she is constantly trying to make sure the next performance never happens as she is always drinking down pills.
There are a lot of good character roles in this film, but none bigger than Jessie Buckley as Rosalyn Wilder, Garland’s handler in London. Her relationship at first is just trying to get Garland to go from show to show, continue making up her end of the contract. But, then she notices through Garland’s relationship with Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock) which is another ill-advised marriage, that Garland is more than just a performer.
Judy wants to be a mother and a wife, too, which is why she is married five times in her life, but it never works out like it does in the pictures. Life is funny that way to her.
I really love this film for its portray of not only Garland, but also a story of someone whose talent was otherworldly but because of how she was treated, she never got to fully enjoy it. It is truly a tragic tale that will have you crying, as well, I promise.
Why you should see this film: If you are also someone who tries to see a lot of the Oscar nominees or even want to know more about Garland’s life, this is for you.
Rating: PG-13 for substance abuse, thematic content, some strong language and smoking.
My score: 99/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor for the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
