“Zombieland” came out when I was a freshman in high school.
A lot has changed since then. The zombie phase, along with the vampire phase, has sort of come and gone. I also no longer hang out with my buddies listening to System of a Down and Avenged Sevenfold.
Most comedy sequels aside from a few fail to live up to the original, whether it is trying to be a rehash in a different location (i.e. The Hangover II) or if the sequel is so late that it fails to capture the magic of the original, the follow-up to “Dumb and Dumber” definitely falls in this category.
“Zombieland: Double Tap” could have easily fallen into these categories, but it didn’t. Although it came out a decade ago, with nearly all the actors going on to bigger and better things, its sequel not only held onto the things that made the original successful (without totally relying on them of course), but it also had a lot of self-aware humor.
The team behind this film knows people are seeing it because of the cult status of the original. There are nods to that and even some bashing of other zombie shows/movies that started after 2009.
It isn’t a perfect comedy sequel, which I still believe “22 Jump Street” has the-water mark, but it is enjoyable, which is all a comedy is supposed to accomplish in the end.
Getting the gang back together with Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin just feels so refreshing. Yes, most of them aside from Breslin have had fantastic decades after the original, with Stone winning an Oscar for one of my favorite films of all time, “La La Land.” However, they fall back into these characters so well.
So, the film is set in real time, with 10 years having passed since the zombie apocalypse has begun, but the characters feel in a bit of a rut. Well, Stone and Breslin do while Harrelson and Eisenberg are content, so there is the conflict there. Between trying to find what the next spot on the map is and having to deal with evolving zombies, the movie has some good plot development.
One of my favorite additions is adding Zoey Deutch as an airhead character who somehow has survived all these years and though her character is one-note, it just works. I don’t know what it is about it or the other characters reacting to her stupidity, but she had me laughing all the way through.
It might not reach the heights of the original with Harrelson’s Twinkie obessesion and the great Bill Murray cameo, but is still holds its own and is a solid film in its own right.
Rating: Rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content.
My score: 78/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor of the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com.
