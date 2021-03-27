We’re extremely proud of local efforts to administer vaccinations.
It’s a long list from local drug stores to our public school system, Native tribes, the Payne County Health Department and Oklahoma State University among other outlets.
OSU announced its 10,000th dose doled out this week, with more than half of the people vaccinated having completed the series.
In the latest Executive Order report, the region that includes Payne and 10 other counties in northeast Oklahoma reported only 12 hospitalizations, four of those in the ICU. We are a far cry from where we were just two months ago.
The state is closing in on 2 million doses administered. It’s remarkable, but we have to make sure everyone who wants one can access it, that people follow through to get their second dose and that we don’t pretend we’re out of the pandemic until we’re out of the pandemic.
The City of Stillwater sent out a press release Thursday to make sure residents knew that they aren’t coming off the mask mandate until we’re through May. It’s kind of painted as a concern that people might have gotten the wrong idea from state administration, thinking the mandates are lifted statewide. And, we’ve seen it, haven’t we? Fewer people have been wearing masks in stores and other places since Gov. Kevin Stitt started congratulating Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for “opening” Texas.
We’re not sure we can put that genie back in the bottle, but we should know that masks and social distancing work to reduce the spread.
Look no further than the common flu.
From September 2020 through March 13, OSDH reported 189 total hospitalizations and eight deaths. In that time from September 2018-2019, one of our milder flu seasons, there had been at least 13 deaths and close to 330 hospitalizations. In the 2017-2018 time period, which was a lot worse, there were dozens of deaths and more than 1,000 hospitalizations.
We want to reach a point where we have more vaccines than we need. Finding out where else to ship them would be a good problem to have.
Keep up the good work.
