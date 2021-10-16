Burns Hargis, OSU President Emeritus – which means he isn’t the OSU president but we like him and want to keep him around so he should have a title – has launched the OSU Hargis Leadership Institute.
It’s a chance for students to grow their leadership skills. Josh Taylor will serve as director.
According to a university release, immediate programming will include leadership coaching programs, conferences, retreats and seminars. They also plan to help boost other organizations and programs with leadership initiatives.
We’re glad that Hargis is still involved in some of these OSU initiatives.
It would be difficult to separate Hargis from the legacy he created in what should be considered one of the university’s most transformative eras.
He is often tied to fundraising, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Fundraising is a difficult job and few could claim to do it better.
We hope students will be eager to take advantage of the Leadership Institute.
And, thanks to Burns and Ann Hargis for the legacy they have created and their continued involvement in the university.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.