A rainy night did not stop Pawnee from dominating play throughout its 42-0 victory against Fairview.
The Black Bears took the lead early, and never looked back during the shutout. They recovered an onside kick in the game being played on a muddy field for the entirety of the evening. Pawnee coach Russell Cook explained the mindset heading into the contest.
“Yesterday it was pouring rain on us out here,” Cook said. “Our field held up pretty good until the second half because it has rained here for two days. We practiced a little yesterday and we watched a lot of film. We were trying to stay out of the weather most of the week. But we tried to game plan for the weather as well.”
Even on a night where running the ball would be expected, the Black Bear offense rose to the occasion and controlled the contest. Entering halftime, Pawnee was leading 22-0.
The Black Bears gained 497 total yards in the game, with only four of their 62 plays being passes. Fairview passed the ball 15 times for 60 yards on the night.
Pawnee was not afraid of throwing the ball when weather conditions were not ideal. One of its touchdowns would be through the air in the contest, helping complete the dominant night on both sides of the ball.
On the night, Cook was impressed with his team’s performance.
“For a rainy, sloppy muddy night, I thought the team stepped up and played pretty good,” Cook said. “Especially on our senior night.”
Cushing clips Harrah
Cushing found a way to emerge victorious against Harrah when the game mattered most, winning 27-17.
Weather would not affect the Tigers’ game plan all night long in the competitive game against the Panthers. The Tigers continued to throw the ball in the wet matchup, but could never find a way to pull away in the contest.
Cushing coach Rusty Morgan talked about the thought process before the game.
“Throwing the ball is part of what we do,” Morgan said. “Gauging off of the pregame… we thought that we didn’t need to change our game plan drastically.”
The weather didn’t seem to affect the Cushing receivers. Morgan noticed the offense was not struggling with throwing the ball.
“I don’t think that it caused us to drop any balls, but maybe caused the balls to sail a little high or hit the ground early,” Morgan said. “It’s not ideal, but we aren’t going to make any excuses about it either.”
But Morgan thought there was things that the Tigers could have done better in the victory. Morgan mentioned some issues that he noticed from the contest.
“We had a couple of costly turnovers at pretty inopportune times,” Morgan said. “…There was some penalties that kept their drives going.”
Cushing improves to 3-5 on the season and 3-2 in the district with the win.
Yale clinches playoff spot
The Bulldogs have positioned themselves for a spot in the playoffs with a 26-6 road win Friday.
Yale, which plays in a six-team district in Class B, has wins over the bottom two teams in the district – the only two wins on the year for Yale – and with two games remaining, have clinched a playoff berth.
The Bulldogs can improve their seeding with their next game, as they will host Depew – which beat Wesleyan Christian School 102-55 on Friday – and the winner of that game will take sole possession of third in District B-7.
Messages left for the Yale coach were not returned by press time.
