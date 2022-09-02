PERKINS – The blank scoreboard suddenly lit up with numbers, and the Perkins-Tryon High football team kicked its offense into a higher gear.
In the second quarter of P-T’s season opener against Tecumseh, the scoreboard malfunctioned, forcing officials to keep time on the field as coaches dealt with the unexpected challenge. When the second half began, the technological issue was resolved, and the Demons emerged from the locker room with energy, using the first drive to extend their lead.
Perkins-Tryon defeated Tecumseh, 28-7, to open the season Friday at McIlvain Field, scoring 21 points after halftime. Coach Dawayne Hudson said the Demons didn’t change much of their game plan, but the flow improved.
“Starting the game, it was just kind of choppy, we couldn’t get any rhythm on offense,” Hudson said. “And the clock and different things (happened), and so it may have had something to do with that. We felt like we left some points on the board in the first half.
“There wasn’t a lot of adjustments. It was just do our job and finish and execute at a higher level.”
After a run-heavy first half, senior quarterback Tanner Dawes added another dimension to the offense. On the first drive of the third quarter, he completed three passes, each for at least 12 yards. Junior receiver Quincy Mouton secured the ball in the flat and zipped into the right corner of the end zone to cap the drive with a 17-yard touchdown, increasing P-T’s advantage to 14-0.
Dawes finished with 77 passing yards and one touchdown, but the run game continued to fuel the offense. The Demons had 258 rushing yards, and Dawes distributed most of the handoffs among three running backs: junior Tre Stevenson, junior Beck Smith and sophomore Braiton Applegate.
“That’s kind of our three-headed monster back there,” Hudson said. “Tre, I thought ran the ball extremely well. He’s tough to tackle, and then Applegate and Beck Smith both ran the ball really well.”
On the first drive of the game, Stevenson and Applegate kept P-T moving steadily toward the goal line.
In the red zone, Dawes handed the ball to Applegate, who picked up enough yards to bring the Demons inside the 10-yardline. Then Stevenson had his turn, adding a short burst before punching into the end zone to cap an 80-yard drive composed entirely of rushing plays.
Returning after a breakout sophomore year, Stevenson led all rushers, accumulating 141 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. With his 3-yard touchdown run, P-T jumped to a 7-0 advantage in the first quarter.
The second quarter disrupted the flow. The scoreboard displayed incorrect numbers before it was shut off, and as the screen showed no time, score or down and distance for the rest of the half, coaches and officials had to improvise.
“I was trying not to lose my cool, but at the same time, it’s very hard to make sure you knew where we're at in the game, and down and distance, make sure everybody’s right,” Hudson said. “Kind of went old-school with it, but we managed.”
Hudson said the Demons squandered a few chances. They missed a field goal, and they nearly added a touchdown in the second quarter, but Tecumseh’s defense stopped Stevenson barely short of the goal line.
Then a chippy incident occurred when the ball slipped away from Tecumseh, resulting in a scramble for possession with flags flying. The Demons celebrated a fumble recovery, but after a lengthy deliberation, officials determined otherwise. Hudson said he doesn’t know what happened.
“It was a blown call,” Hudson said. “The ball was clearly out, but they ended up saying, (what) an official on the other sideline said is he thought the knee was down. It’s a part of life. And I told him kindly he blew that call and that it was a fumble.
"... They were trying to keep control of both sides, whether it’s mouthing or pushing or whatever. It was just one of those scrums for the ball, and it was kind of a fiasco at that moment.”
Although the Demons couldn’t secure the ball on that play, they capitalized on defensive opportunities in the second half. Junior defensive back Kyle Durnal returned an interception for a touchdown, and freshman defensive back Zac Clark recovered a fumble.
Following the fumble recovery, Applegate reached the end zone on a 2-yard rush for P-T’s final touchdown of the game.
“(We) had the mojo on our side,” Hudson said. “We missed a few opportunities, but overall I’m very pleased, and I’m always happy to go 1-0.”
