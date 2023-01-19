The Stillwater High wrestling team took care of business in trying to repeat as the Class 6A Dual State champions during Thursday’s district duals at Pioneers Fieldhouse.
SHS punched its ticket to the dual state tournament scheduled for Feb. 10-11 in Enid by dominating U.S. Grant and Putnam City West by identical scores (78-6) – while fourth district opponent Capitol Hill High School forfeited their duals and did not attend.
The Pioneers had a combined 21 pins in their two duals – the result of every match they won – and received five forfeits in the U.S. Grant dual.
“It (dual state) means more this year for me because it’s my last year,” Cael Hughes said. “There’s some rivalries going on in the state, there’s a lot of competition, but I know we’re the best team in the state – and possibly the nation.”
Four of the forfeits were to start the dual, meaning the three-time state champion senior was the first Pioneer to finally compete at 132 pounds, instead of instantly getting his hand raised by the official.
Though the opponents for the Pioneers weren’t comparable to what they’ve faced throughout the season – and why they are considered one of the top ranked teams in the country – Hughes didn’t want to take them lightly.
He needed just a minute to get his pin to start the day, but he also wanted to make sure he gained something from the easy competition – as compared to what he would have gained from a regular day of practice.
“I like to be humble about it, treat them like anybody else,” said Hughes, who is ranked in the top 30 of pound-for-pound high school wrestlers by Flo Wrestling. “… You can gain as much as you want to. If you go out there and treat it like a joke, it’s gonna be a joke. But if you go out there, work your moves and go secure the win, you get a good warm up in and there’s more to the match. So I think it’s important to wrestle guys like any other dual and maintain your focus – kind of shows how disciplined you are in your wrestling.”
None of the Pioneers needed more than the first period to pick up their pins against Grant.
The fastest fall was by Parker Brown at 175 pounds, needing just 15 seconds to send his opponent back to the bench. Also finishing within 30 seconds was Mitchell Borynack (144 pounds) in 26 seconds and Noah Perkins (190) in 28 seconds.
Stillwater once again needed no more than a period to pin opponents in the Putnam City West dual.
Borynack claimed the crown for quickest with 14 seconds, but Judah Heeg (138) wasn’t far behind with a 19-second pin of his own. Also with sub-30 second pins vs PC West were LaDarion Lockett (157) in 21 seconds and Cameron Johnson (215) in 27 seconds.
“This was a good chance to really drive home the fact that when we compete, we need to be consistent,” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “We have to have a consistent process, a consistent mindset regardless of our opponents. … Today was the same messaging as Day 2 of the Ironman Tournament, so it’s kind of another opportunity to teach the kids how to grow up and be professionals as young student-athletes.”
The lone losses for Stillwater were pins of Silas Camp. The Stillwater heavyweight appeared to have injured his chest late in the first dual against U.S. Grant, which he then showed signs of struggling with against Putnam City West – though he did build a 7-3 advantage before the heavier opponent got top position late.
Injuries are something Stillwater is dealing with heading down the home stretch, though.
Senior AJ Heeg, who signed to wrestle at Oklahoma State, sustained an injury at the COAC tournament over the weekend and did not wrestle in the district duals.
According to Kyle, Heeg isn’t expected to compete in the Jay Hancock Tournament in Yukon this weekend. The hope is to get him back healthy enough for the postseason run in February.
“We’re managing that. Our athletic trainers are kicking butt,” the Stillwater coach said. “AJ is improving, but we’ll just kind of see how things go.
“Obviously AJ wants to compete every opportunity that we have, but it’s part of sports and certainly part of wrestling. You have to wrestle hurt some times, but you can also be prudent in picking your spots. That’s all we’re doing.”
