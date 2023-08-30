The Cushing Police Department investigated a potential social media threat against the Cushing Public School District on Wednesday and determined it to be unreliable.
The Cushing Public School released a joint statement with the police department stating a shelter-in-place was initiated to protect students and faculty since a “potential threat” was made against one or more schools.
Cushing Deputy Chief Nick Myers said the call happened during a bus exchange.
“We understand the anxiety that such situations can cause, and we commend our students and staff for the calm and orderly way they conducted themselves during this incident,” the release on Facebook read.
A screenshot of a Snapchat chat screen surfacing around Facebook on Wednesday showed someone asking if they were going to shoot the school up and a response saying, insinuating there wouldn’t be a shooting. A direct threat wasn’t made.
This scare comes less than a week after a teenager was shot and killed at a high school football game in Choctaw. This shooting has prompted Bristow Public Schools to prohibit fans planning to attend the game from bringing in backpacks. The Cushing Tigers are slated to play in Bristow on Friday night.
