Each new class of Leadership Stillwater takes on a fundraising project every year. This year's class is helping to make the Stillwater Community Center more ADA accessible. Class member Jaycee Everett, of Perkins, discusses the efforts.
1. Can we get a little of your background?
I work with Professional Property Services in Stillwater as a Real Estate agent and Property Manager. I have grown up and gone to school in Stillwater, currently studying at OSU’s Spears School of Business.
I applied for Leadership Stillwater because I wanted a way to serve my community, which has provided an environment for me to become a young leader. I believe in Stillwater and have watched our community come together during celebration and hardship. My favorite part about this leadership program is that my classmates are fantastic people who share my love of Stillwater.
2. For those who may not be familiar, what is Leadership Stillwater?
Leadership Stillwater is a program designed to identify, motivate and place emerging community leaders to develop their potential. This is accomplished by stimulating an interest in Stillwater and providing a common ground of shared concerns among leaders from all community sectors.
So far, our team has learned about a few of our city’s core services. We’ve toured the Water Treatment Plant, the Energy Center and Airport. We’ve learned about our community-specific nonprofits and how they serve the members of Stillwater. Every year, Leadership Stillwater participants choose and raise money and awareness for a local philanthropy or community project. Our class chose to work with The Stillwater Community Center Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to providing resource and preserving the Stillwater community center.
This year's class is Foster Becquet, Mason Bookout, Toni Broyles, Jeffery Corbett, Trevor Davenport, Tracy Denney, Jaycee Everett, Teigan Fuller, Carson Gee, Kegan Herrick, Heather Houle, Patrick Ketcher, Caleb Kimberling, Darrin Kinser, Chris Knight, Baleigh Mansfield, Nathan Miller, Hannah Nelson, Shannon Wilder and Riley Williams.
3. What are the current needs to make the Community Center ADA compliant?
The Foundation has been working towards a new ADA accessible entrance at the southeast corner of the complex since 2020. Architectural drawings and permits and complete, and most of the needed funds have been raised due to generous donors. The Foundation still needs around $40,000 more to begin this project and asked Leadership Stillwater for help.
The project consists of a new stair and ADA ramp system at the southeast corner, parking lot modifications with additional handicap parking spots, and an ADA accessible connection between the Main Complex and the Dining & Event Hall. Not only is the project needed to allow safer access to the complex for the 100,000 visitors annually, the design for the new entrance is beautiful!
4. How are you raising funds?
Our leadership team has been busy! We have several fundraising events coming up at local restaurants, we’ll be at OSU Walkaround, and we’re selling parking tickets at The Bank NA’s lot during some OSU home games.
Our main fundraising event, “Back to the 80’s”, will be 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Community Center. You can pre-order tickets at a discount by contacting the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce or visiting our Facebook page. We’ll have food, drinks, a DJ, games, door prizes and a fundraising auction. This event will allow community members to come together, support and celebrate in the building that has served our community.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
If you, someone you know, or a local business feel inclined to help support the Community Center, we need your help! You can donate directly on our Facebook page, drop off a check or cash to the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, or attend our Dec. 3 event. We’re also needing items for our event’s fundraising auction.
Dearingers is donating a plaque that will be housed at the Community Center and commemorate the donors who make this project a reality. Your name can be on this plaque too for a donation of $100 or more! Contact us for more details.
To find out more details of our events, please follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LeadershipClassXXX
– Beau Simmons
