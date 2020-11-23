The Stillwater Medical Foundation on Friday will present a virtual First Friday educational program on Facebook Live on Dec. 4. The presentation and question-and-answer segment will feature Cathy Kindt. Her topic will be Aging in Place.
1 Can you tell us a little about yourself?
I am from the Southwest Oklahoma town of Elgin. After graduating high school, I moved to Stillwater and obtained a degree in Athletic Training/Sports Medicine and Health and Physical Education in May of 2003. I entered the career world and worked in sales and marketing for 10 years. Life and careers took us another direction, and I ended up completing my Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Oklahoma College of Nursing in May of 2012. I have worked as a Registered Nurse in the areas of Emergency Department and Hospice. Being a lifelong learner, I decided to take the next step. I completed my Master’s in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in December of 2016. I joined Stillwater Medical Center Physicians Clinic in July of 2017 as the Long Term Care Nurse Practitioner. With the support of the Hospital Administration and our current Family Practice and Internal Medicine physicians we have pioneered a program to provide the highest quality of care for those individuals who are in their Golden years. I see patients at memory care, assisted livings, nursing homes and homebound. I strive to provide the best care no matter where you call home. I live just south of Stillwater with my husband Alan and we have two children. Daughter Preslee is 13 and son Averee is 8. We enjoy anything OSU, being outside with our dogs and chasing our children around to all of their extra events. I tell people all the time, “I spent 4 years trying to get out of here and the last 15 trying to get back!” Well, we made it and I could not have made a better choice than to raise my family in this wonderful community.
2 What is aging in place?
Aging in place is a phrase that references the ability to keep a person in place wherever it is that they call home until end of life.
3 What will you be highlighting in your presentation?
I will be talking a little bit about the history of aging in place, what started it and how it has evolved. I will talk a little bit about what exactly it means. I am also going to touch on Advanced Directives, DNR’s, Living Wills, POA’s and the importance of doing those early.
4 As a healthcare provider, what is the first step to help someone age in place?
I think you have to first identify what their current situation is. You need to know what path you need to take before you take action. Then, you find the appropriate resources to assist with this. The most important thing is that you identify everyone who needs to be involved in the decision-making process and collaborate as a group, to include the patient’s voice.
5 What else would you like people to know?
Stillwater Medical Center is committed to providing for the health and safety of the senior adults in our community. Do not hesitate to reach out to us for needed resources at anytime.
Submitted
