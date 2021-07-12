Randee Sloan, Holly Mahon and Mandy Petree are hosting an event to raise money for three families who faced a recent tragedy.
To raise money they are holding a benefit dinner and live auction from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. Thursday at the Morrison Event Center.
The proceeds will benefit the Galloway, Lewis, and Williams families by helping with medical expenses, funeral expenses for one family and anything else that is needed.
1. How will this event help raise money for the three families?
“This entire event has been donated, every penny goes back to be divided equally among those three families,” Mahon said.
2. How much money are you hoping to raise with this event, and is there an end goal of money that needs to be raised?
Sloan said so far the T-shirts have raised $15,000 and they are hoping to raise at least $40,000 with the auction. She said they want to raise as much money as possible, because one family is facing over $200,000 worth of medical expenses.
“We’re hoping that this little bit we can do will reduce some of the financial burdens,” Sloan said.
3. What would you like the community to know about the importance of this event?
Petree said they want to show the families that they are supported and people are there for them.
“We’re behind them and we will help them in any way we can,” she said.
4. If someone wants to donate money but can’t come to this event, who do they contact?
All four women can be contacted for donations, and a link to the #Wildcat Strong Facebook event can be found here.
Sloan said checks can be payable to the wildcat strong account.
5. What would you like the community to know about this event?
All three women said they would like everyone to show up and come support a good cause. There will also be a photo booth that guests can take pictures in, and the photos will be given in a book to the families.
