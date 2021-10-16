This week I had the pleasure of attending an interim study on the recruitment and retention of teachers in our public schools. The study, hosted by my colleague Rep. John Waldron from Tulsa was heard in the House Common Education Committee on Wednesday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education reported on trends they are seeing. By law, they must track and file a report every three years on teacher retention. Luckily, the report is to be filed in December of this year so all the data was fresh. What I learned from their report is that one in six teachers has quit teaching or moved to another district. That equates to an 18% turnover rate, with the highest rates in high-poverty schools. This turnover rate is alarmingly high.
The superintendent from Newcastle Schools recently surveyed their certified staff to find the issues behind teachers leaving the classroom. They discovered that teachers felt a lack of support from their district and community. When they dug deeper, they found demands of the job were becoming unmanageable for teachers.
The president of the Oklahoma Education Association presented results of their recent survey of teachers, as well as polling results from Oklahoma voters. What they learned was similar to what Newcastle Schools discovered: the demands of the job exceed the benefits of teaching. Results from their recent poll showed that Oklahoma voters believe that teachers should be paid more for their work and that when asked about their local school district, they felt their schools were doing a good job.
But the last presenters hit home for me. One of them was Stillwater resident and OSU professor, Dr. Robin Fuxa. She talked about teacher retention and the cost of teacher turnover. Teachers who hold a standard certificate, meaning they attended a four-year college and completed a teacher-preparation course, including a student teaching semester, were significantly more likely to stay in the profession – compared to alternate and emergency certification. Having been a cooperating teacher for student teachers for 12 of the 15 years I taught in Stillwater Public Schools, this confirmed my belief that teaching is not simply a job. It is a craft – and apprenticeship is part of the learning process. I keep in touch with my former student teachers and most of them are still in the classroom.
As you may recall, our state has issued an alarming number of alternative and emergency certifications to fill open teaching positions. Although this path is necessary to meet the districts’ short-term workforce needs, in the long run, those teachers don’t stay in the classroom. Because of the turnover, districts end up spending more money to onboard new teachers who don’t have the necessary preparation for success. This ultimately results in a lack of learning for students. And the students that suffer the most are those in high poverty areas.
So, what does this all mean for policy?
First, Rep. Waldron’s study was just one of three interim studies about teacher recruitment and retention – the other two from members of the majority party. This signifies that both sides of the aisle see this as a critical issue. Second, identifying the multiple issues around the teacher shortage will help districts and the state better address their workforce needs. There are plenty of avenues for folks – teachers, admin, parents, legislators – to plug in and get involved. Although there is no easy fix here, there is the opportunity for us to look at new ways to solve these problems – and possibly reach consensus for the greater good of public education.
Ranson represents Stillwater in District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Email trish.ranson@okhouse.gov or call 405-557-7411.
