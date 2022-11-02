Flames engulfed a recreational vehicle in southeastern Stillwater Wednesday afternoon.
Stillwater firefighters responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the 2300 block of Lydia Lane. A bystander reported the fire after smelling the fire from inside her nearby home.
“I saw the flame, but no one knew what caused it,” a witness at the scene said, “At first I thought it was my stuff that caught on fire.”
Battalion Chief Kevin Roach said the RV was fully enveloped when the trucks arrived at the scene. The fire’s cause is under investigation.
“The first thing we wanted to make sure was that we got (the fire) fully out, and we’ll start an investigation if we need to,” Roach said. “We had the fire under control relatively quickly in a matter of minutes. Then, it took about 15 minutes to soak everything down.”
No injuries were reported.
