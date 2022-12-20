Needy families gathered to receive their Angel Tree distributions from the Stillwater Corps of the Salvation Army at the old Kicker building this past Saturday.
For some children in Payne County, the Angel Tree distributions will give them a happy Christmas morning that they may not otherwise enjoy.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program provides Christmas gifts and other items for hundreds of thousands of children each year.
Parents or guardians register their children, known as the “Angels” to receive the gifts. The child’s first name and wish list is shared with local donors who purchase Christmas gifts to place under their family’s Christmas tree.
This year, the Stillwater Corps of the Salvation Army enlisted 40 volunteers to assist 195 families with their children’s Christmas wish lists.
Alex Penny, a board member at the Stillwater Corps of the Salvation Army, said 511 children were helped this year.
“(These children) were a part of the 195 families between Payne, Noble, and Kay counties,” Penny said.
Callie Ree-Corbett, coordinator for the Angel Tree distribution day, said she saw one request in particular in Payne County.
“(There is) always winter clothing like coats and shoes to handle weather conditions,” Ree-Corbett said.
In light of this week’s upcoming severe weather, these items are especially crucial.
Volunteers helping at the Angel Tree distribution day showed up at 8:30 a.m. and stayed until 1 p.m.
“We let them know the need, and they are always faithful to arise to the occasion,” Ree-Corbett said.
One family had a flat tire while waiting in line for their presents, and Penny helped filled up the tire to at least get them to a mechanic.
“The overall response from our volunteers is always a servant’s heart, willing to go above and beyond,” Ree-Corbett said. “They really take ownership of the program and plug in where they feel a leading to serve, whether out front with the public or behind the scenes making the whole task run smoother.”
