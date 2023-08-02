Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, visited Stillwater Wednesday to see the Excelsior Lab – Oklahoma State University’s Unmanned Systems Research Institute.
He was able to tour the facility and learn how OSU is connecting the private and public sectors for collaboration on key aerospace initiatives.
The U.S. Department of Defense authorized $876.8 billion for military and national security programs at the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy.
Within this legislation, called the National Defense Authorization Act, Mullin secured $170 million worth of projects for Oklahoma’s military installations, including $78 million for Tinker Air Force Base’s 3-Bay KC-46 Depot Maintenance Hangar, $76.65 million for Fort Sill’s Microgrid and Backup Power project and a host of other projects.
As the only Oklahoman on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Mullin is responsible to ensure U.S. bases have the resources they need to maintain the U.S. fighting force.
OSU is working alongside Mullin to enact initiatives with the departments of defense and homeland security – and with local entrepreneurs and businesses – all with the goal of promoting the development of new technologies in advanced air mobility.
“The private-public partnership is what we’re always looking at,” Mullin told the News Press. “Every time we get in the government themselves … it’s get so expensive and gets bogged down. The private sector moves faster. They have more leeway to build, to work with technology as it’s going through.”
Mullin said sometimes the defense contracting world can get tunnel vision, working in only one direction.
“In a university, you have engineers, you have people that are not entrenched in ideas,” Mullin said. “In fact, they’re looking for new ideas, they’re looking for new solutions.”
Mullin said OSU can take the platform that a company’s been working on to deliver to the DoD for three years and can evaluate the information, adapting it to new advances in technology. Sometimes businesses can’t make the changes quickly enough.
But OSU can partner with the Army National Guard on their initiatives or a private business to deliver packages to rural or urban settings.
“Large companies don’t have the advantage to be able to move as quickly, and sometimes by the time they move, the technology already changed,” Mullin said. “A big ship takes a long time to turn around, (but with) a speedboat, you can turn around pretty quick.”
OSU celebrated a ribbon-cutting at the LaunchPad Center for Advanced Air Mobility at OSU-Tulsa’s Helmerich Research Center in June. The Launchpad Center will house resources to promote the development of new technologies in advanced air mobility.
Local, tribal, state and national leaders — including representatives from the DOD, Tinker Air Force Base, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Economic Development Administration – were on hand for the event.
One of OSU’s goals is to “be the global leader in emerging aerospace technologies and champion research, scholarship and service,” said OSU Professor Jamey Jacob at the meeting. Jacob is the USRI director, as well as the director of the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education.
To this end, OSU’s collaboration with local, tribal, state and national leaders plays a major role in connecting public and private sectors. Mullin’s visit brought many of these entities together again to push forward the progress of aerospace in Oklahoma.
