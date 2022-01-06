TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Some Tulsa area schools are moving to distance learning in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Tulsa World first reported that all Union students will begin distance learning on Friday while Memorial and Will Rogers high schools are not holding in-person classes on Thursday.
McLain High School is suspending in-person classes on Thursday and Friday for all but exceptional student support classes. Okmulgee schools south of Tulsa is utilizing distance learning Thursday and had already scheduled a virtual learning day on Friday.
“Due to a significant increase in Covid numbers, we cannot safely staff school,” according to a Facebook post by Union High School with other schools posting similar statements and noting that the number of students infected is also rising.
The highly contagious omicron variant has become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Oklahoma, leading to increased cases and hospitalizations.
The three-day average number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 1,066 on Thursday, two days after surpassing 1,000 for the first time since early October, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, although the numbers remain below January 2021 highs.
