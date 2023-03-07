KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton understands that the mission differs from any other team at the Big 12 Tournament.
Boynton, in his sixth year at the helm of the program, knows the Cowboys aren’t chasing the same things as top-seeded Kansas. The Jayhawks, roughly an hour away from Allen Fieldhouse, will be playing for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re not in that boat. We’re in a different boat,” Boynton said Tuesday afternoon. “You’ve kinda gotta focus on what’s best for your team as you go through the week. For each team, it’s a little bit different.”
He and the Cowboys aren’t concerned with the teams below them, either. What Boynton wants – and what OSU needs – is completely different from what 10th-seeded Oklahoma hopes for with Selection Sunday looming.
For the seventh-seeded Cowboys (17-14, 8-10 Big 12), they’d rather their boat not sink against the Sooners (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the T-Mobile Center.
It’ll mark the third edition in the Bedlam Series this season, with OSU winning the first two by an average of 13 points. But nothing that’s happened up to this point matters – not if the Cowboys want an invite to the big dance after serving a postseason ban last year.
“It’s a rivalry, and not just any rivalry. It’s a big rivalry,” Cowboys senior forward Tyreek Smith said. “We respect them; they’re a good team. But we know where we’re trying to head, so we gotta do what we do and get the win. That’s all we’re worried about right now.”
OSU will enter the matchup on the heels of a 71-68 win at Texas Tech to cap the regular season, a triumph that preserves the Pokes’ chances at going dancing for the first time since Cade Cunningham donned bright orange.
It was also a win that, Smith said, gave the Cowboys the momentum they needed heading to Kansas City. After all, it snapped a five-game losing streak, one that put OSU further and further down the bubble in ESPN’s Bracketology.
Boynton views it differently, though. One of the worst things you can do in the Big 12, he preaches, is look ahead. Right up there with that: looking back. So, same as the first four months of the season, he’s not going to.
“You can fool yourself into thinking that, just because you played well in the last game that it means you’re gonna play well the next game,” Boynton said. “I’ve never really bought into that. I know you have to prepare well. Every opponent in this league is so unique.”
Unique might be an understatement. The Sooners that the Cowboys will get this time around aren’t in any way similar to who they were during their most recent meeting on Feb. 1 in Norman. And the same goes for the Pokes.
OSU will be without guard Avery Anderson III, who underwent wrist surgery in early February, and who was crucial toward slowing down the playmaking Sherfield in each of the first two meetings.
OU has won two of its past three games, going to Hilton Coliseum and upsetting Iowa State before defending home court and throttling TCU to close out the regular season. Before that stretch, the Sooners hadn’t won two of three games since early January.
It’s a turnaround that started with Milos Uzan, who the Big 12 coaches voted as the league’s Freshman of the Year on Sunday afternoon. But it wouldn’t be possible without forward Tanner Groves and guard Grant Sherfield, two players OU has relied on throughout the entirety of this season.
“They still count on Grant and Tanner really to carry them, and I would expect that to be the same as we go through this deal,” Boynton said. “Really good players. It’s gonna be a hard game. Always is. I just hope our guys are ready to meet the moment.”
The Cowboys might have a different look to them than they did in the first two matchups, and that started during the win over Texas Tech. Smith and junior big man Moussa Cisse were in the starting lineup against the Red Raiders.
That move pit senior forward Kalib Boone on the bench, marking the first game he hasn’t started all season. A large part of that, Boynton said, was wanting to get off to a faster start. Adding Smith and Cisse to the first unit gave them the best chance to do that, he added.
Boone’s still expected to be a large part of what the Cowboys do moving forward. He’s still the same player that dropped 15 points and seven rebounds on the Sooners in the first meeting on Jan. 18, and he’s still the same player that posted 18 points and four boards a little more than a month ago.
That decision from Boynton is emblematic of OSU’s mission this week. Having Boone come off the bench wasn’t a punishment of any kind; he’s still going to play significant minutes. It was more so doing what’s best for the Cowboys.
Heading into the Big 12 Tournament projected to be the first team out of March Madness by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, a loss would effectively derail OSU’s hopes of going dancing. A win, of course, would be what’s best for the Cowboys.
“During the whole process, I never lay down because I know it’s not over,” Cisse said. “It’s not over until it’s over. We especially got a chance now.”
