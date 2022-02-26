After the first quarter, Perry coach Paul Duncan’s voice cut through the Maroon Athletic Center.
Louder than the song playing over the speakers, he challenged his team to be tougher. Through one quarter, the Perry Lady Maroons were getting outplayed and outscored by the Washington Warriors.
The challenge was accepted and completed in Perry’s 43-36 victory Saturday night.
Duncan said he told his team in the huddle it wasn’t being mentally tough, it was being outmuscled on the glass and it was deviating from the defensive game plan. Perry had a 12-10 deficit to show for it.
“They just kind of hit us in the mouth a little bit, but I talked to my kids a lot about not flinching, when something bad happens don't flinch,” Duncan said. “Just keep playing.”
Perry sophomore Kennedy Hight said Duncan is usually fairly animated in the huddle, but Saturday he was especially so.
“We all like that a lot better when he’s really he’s more into the game,” Hight said.
Hight led the Lady Maroons (22-2) with eight points in the second quarter and finished with 18. Perry outscored Washington 15-8 in the quarter.
“Our kids, they'll respond to us and they're really coachable,” Duncan said. “Rocky start, but I thought we did pretty well after that.”
The Lady Maroons controlled the game for much of the second and third quarters, but Washington (14-10) used a 6-1 run to tie the game with 1:50 left in the third quarter.
Perry’s two most reliable weapons responded with back-to-back scores. Hight scored a 2-pointer and junior Maebry Shields scored a layup of her own. The players led the Maroons in points, combining for 33.
Duncan said the Warriors did a good job taking away the 3-point shot. Both Shields and Hight created offense dribbling into the Warrior defense.
“Me and Maebry, we work really good together,” Hight said. “So, if I can go get a bucket, I do, and if I can't get to the rack, I know Maebry, we will be there to help. So just kind of staying calm and knowing we have each other.”
The win keeps the Lady Maroons in the area tournament winners bracket. They will next play Lindsay at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Maybe not our best effort tonight, but in the playoffs it's not about how well you play,” Duncan said. “It's about whether you win or whether you lose.”
PERRY 43, WASHINGTON 36
WHS 12 8 6 10 – 36
PHS 10 15 5 13 – 43
Individual Scoring
WHS – Scheffe 8, K. Wells 7, Myers 2, Richardson 11, Lindart 1, Lucas 7.
PHS – Hight 18, West 3, Shields 15, Dale 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.