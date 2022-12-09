John-Michael Wright couldn’t decide who to choose, though his brother already had.
Natives of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Wright’s older brother usually played with the in-state Tar Heels when the two would square off against each other in the NCAA Football video game.
That left Wright searching for a team to call his own.
He was sifting through the schools in NCAA Football 07, with USC’s Reggie Bush on the cover, when one eventually caught his eye.
“I saw the mascot, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m just gonna go with this team because the mascot’s cool,’” Wright said. “I started playing with ’em, and I won. It was Oklahoma State football. I just became a Cowboy guy.
“I played with ’em probably, like, 200 times. That was my team. That was my go-to team.”
That ignited his hopes of one day donning bright orange. Wright, a basketball player, wanted to be at the very place he virtually loved as a kid, and as a McDonald’s All-American nominee at Fayetteville Academy, where he led the Eagles to a state title, those hopes grew.
But Cowboys coach Mike Boynton and Co. never offered, and any chance of making it to Stillwater was squandered – or so Wright thought.
So he went down the road from his hometown and enrolled at High Point, where he played his first three seasons of college basketball. He quickly became one of the top players in the Big South Conference, leading the Panthers in scoring each of his three seasons there and earning All-Big South First Team honors as a sophomore and junior.
Despite all his successes, something was missing for Wright, and he entered the transfer portal in hopes of a new opportunity.
Shortly after, he received a long-awaited call from the school he’d been, almost randomly, drawn to since he was young.
“When I had got that call, I was like, ‘Yo, like Oklahoma State! I wanted to go here, so I’m gonna for sure pursue this one before anything else,’” Wright said.
Eight days after entering the portal, Wright officially became a Cowboy guy.
“It feels like home already,” Wright said, having been in Stillwater for only a handful of months. “I just thought back to when I was a kid, and I told myself, ‘Yeah, this is where I need to be.’”
That is what has made Wright’s time in Stillwater a dream. Sticking around after practice on Thursday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena, where he now starts for the OSU men’s basketball team, Wright wasn’t too far from Boone Pickens Stadium – the site for countless of his virtual victories as a kid.
There’s one, in particular, that he fondly remembers.
“It was a game where we had, like, four overtimes. and it felt so real,” Wright said. “The score was 35-34. I lost, right? I lost on a field goal because he blocked one of my field goals, and then he scored and made his. It was such an epic game. I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my team.’”
“Every time I come in here, I’m appreciative of it,” Wright said, his eyes scanning the historic venue. “There was a time I wasn’t in here, and just to be here and have this opportunity, really fuels me every day.”
Wright has made an impact during his first month of high-level Division I basketball, starting each of the Cowboys’ first nine games. But the imprint he left at High Point isn’t necessarily the one he’ll leave at OSU. and the Cowboys don’t need it to be.
He was regularly called upon to score for the Panthers, and with the talent surrounding him in Stillwater, he isn’t burdened with having to get a bucket as often. He’s been able to do that, too, though, averaging 9.6 points a game and reaching double figures in four contests thus far.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment, especially with my role on this team,” Wright said. “Here, we’ve got guys like Avery (Anderson III), (Bryce Thompson), Moussa (Cisse) and even Kalib Boone – all who can score. So, I just had to change my mentality to being a true point guard. … I’m enjoying it so far.”
And that hasn’t gone unnoticed. After once not knowing who Wright was, Boynton has recognized how important adding him to this year’s team is.
“The truth is, when we look at our splits, his is probably the most drastic between our wins and losses in terms of his production,” Boynton said. “Certainly not pinning that on him, it has a lot to do with a lot of things, but when he’s playing well, it seems to be that we play well also.”
As Big 12 Conference play approaches on New Year’s Eve, the Cowboys are in the waning parts of their nonconference schedule. That’ll continue when OSU makes the trip to play Virginia Tech on Sunday at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.
While some players will take advantage of the downtime by adventuring in the city, others are taking their consoles to catch up on a video game that came out at the beginning of November.
As for Wright, he quit gaming his freshman year of college, putting his primary focus on basketball. He just got back into the groove of things, though, recently getting a PlayStation 5 of his own to play with his teammates.
They’ve never known Wright as a gamer. But if it weren’t for video games, and if it weren’t for one particular mascot catching his eye 15 years ago, they’d likely have never known him at all.
“Man, sometimes it just feels surreal,” Wright said. “Like, I stop and think, even before tipoff, ‘Wow, I was really blessed to actually be at the place I wanted to be.’ It’s just a blessing.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
