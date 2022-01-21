Tyler Voss had a meaningful reason to switch his jersey number from 11 to 33 for his final year at Morrison High.
When football season approached, the Wildcats learned they would soon receive new game-day attire, a hope that came to fruition thanks to a team member’s dad who owns an apparel business in Stillwater. With the updated uniform, Voss decided to remind himself and others of his purpose for competing.
As a junior, Voss had established himself as a star running back and linebacker while sporting Morrison’s 11 jersey. That didn’t matter. He wanted to wear 33 so he could pay tribute to his friend Reuben Wheeland.
“I know I wouldn’t be anywhere where I am if I didn’t have that driving force,” Voss said.
Wheeland sported the number 33 during his standout freshman season at Haskell, inspiring Voss with his precocious rushing abilities. After showing immense promise as a first-year varsity player, Wheeland’s career ended early because of a severe brain injury. When Wheeland could no longer compete, Voss had extra motivation to play for his childhood buddy.
Five years after Wheeland’s injury, Voss stepped onto Dennis Casey Field at Morrison with “33” emblazoned on his red-and-white jersey. Voss had a prolific senior season on both sides of the ball, fueling the Wildcats’ run into the Class A semifinals and solidifying his status as the News Press All-Area Football Player of the Year.
He used his speed and elusiveness to rack up 36 touchdowns and 2,253 rushing yards, surpassing his junior total by more than 300 yards. He compiled 220 receiving yards for one touchdown.
As a linebacker, Voss made disruptive plays from the line of scrimmage to the flat. He recorded 108 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions, including two that he took to the house.
Chasing personal goals couldn’t distract Voss from his greater mission. The two identical numbers on his jersey made sure he always had a connection to Wheeland, the role model who had influenced his rushing style.
“He played a lot like I played,” Voss said. “I had seen a lot of really good high school athletes, but this kid, he was a freshman, he was only 15. It took me until I was 18 to do it.”
Voss started playing football when he was a sixth grader, and he continued in seventh and eighth grades. In Haskell, where his mom lives, Voss formed a friendship with Wheeland. When Wheeland was old enough to play high school football, his highlights gave Voss a glimpse of what his own future could hold. Through five varsity games, Wheeland had seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
Voss wasn’t there to see Wheeland play for the last time.
Instead, he was watching a high school game about 200 miles away in Woodward, where he then lived with his dad. When Voss returned home, his dad delivered the news.
They needed to drive to Tulsa to visit Wheeland in the hospital.
With a doctor’s guidance, Wheeland had already taken a few weeks off from football because of health issues – he had two cysts on his brain. He returned on the night Haskell faced Henryetta in 2016, but a hit to the head caused one of the cysts to rupture, requiring brain surgery. After a helicopter transported Wheeland to the hospital, Voss was there at his friend’s side.
From that point on, Wheeland dealt with severe medical complications. After seeing what he had to endure, Voss decided not to play football as a freshman. He realized it could be dangerous for him as a young kid to face seniors who were basically “full-grown men.” Instead, he focused on gaining strength and maturity so he could be ready for his opportunity.
“I knew that if I played my freshman year, I would’ve got varsity reps, and so I didn’t want to take any chances,” Voss said. “So I just stayed in the weight room my freshman year and then came out and played my sophomore year.”
When Voss returned to the game, he couldn’t forget about Wheeland’s injury, but he didn’t let it stop him. Instead of worrying, he resolved to honor Wheeland every time he stepped on the field.
As a freshman among upperclassmen, Wheeland competed with courage. Voss decided to do the same.
“You can’t play football with fear,” Voss said. “You can’t play scared. …Anybody can go out there and get hurt, but I just always played – I knew that he couldn’t play, so that’s what made me play as hard as what I did.”
After a relatively quiet sophomore season, Voss had a breakout junior year. With 31 touchdowns, he was just short of 2,000 rushing yards. He set out to eclipse that mark as a senior, and he did.
During his final season at Morrison, Voss rarely left the field, playing a key role on offense, defense and punt returns. As the Wildcats dealt with lineup changes because of early-season injuries, Voss provided his team with valuable stability and experience, serving as a mentor for teammates while they adjusted to new responsibilities.
“I really focused on just being a good leader to my team,” Voss said. “I know a lot of the younger kids look up to us, and so really, it was just about being a leader; leading by example had a whole lot to do with it.”
After losing three of four nondistrict games, Voss and the Wildcats turned their season around to go undefeated in district play. Despite missing the state title game because of a semifinal loss to Ringling, the Wildcats had plenty to celebrate, including a rally from a 28-point deficit to defeat Hominy.
Voss mentioned the Hominy game as one of his favorites, but the memory that stands out most to him is playing a nondistrict matchup at Haskell. Wheeland and his family were in the crowd as Voss wore his 33 jersey.
Wheeland’s mom, Jennifer, showed her gratitude for Voss’ thoughtful gesture.
“It was sweet of Tyler to honor Reuben by wearing his jersey number,” Jennifer said in a text message. “Tyler playing with a little extra passion and heart for Reuben, when Reuben could no longer play, made my heart happy.”
Voss doesn’t know if his athletic career will continue after he graduates from Morrison in the spring. As a catcher on the Wildcats’ baseball team, he is waiting to see if he receives any offers to play in college. He also has two jobs – one as a waterfowl guide, and the other working with a construction company – and is interested in continuing on the construction path.
Regardless of Voss’ next steps, football has shaped him as a person.
“When stuff is challenging, when I’m faced with challenges in life, I think that football really helped me with not being able to give up, and conquer when times are tough,” Voss said. “And when things get tight, to just keep pushing through it.”
No one showed him the importance of those lessons more than Wheeland did. Now, Voss is sharing Wheeland’s story in his memory. Wheeland died Jan. 14, only a little more than a month after Voss’ senior season ended. Haskell has retired the 33 jersey, and Voss said he figures Morrison might do the same to honor Wheeland.
Although football season is done, Voss continues to pay tribute to his friend. Voss said he plans to buy the Morrison jersey he wore during his senior season and frame it in his room. It’s more than just a symbol of his memorable last year as a Wildcat, the year when he played with as much heart and determination as he had to give.
Whenever Voss needs inspiration, his memory of Wheeland will be there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.