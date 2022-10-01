WACO, Texas – As much as Oklahoma State football spent the two weeks trying to dismiss the last time the Cowboys faced Baylor, that loss by inches certainly played its role in Oklahoma State winning its conference opener Saturday.
Mike Gundy even admitted it following the 36-25 victory on the bank of the Brazos River.
On Oklahoma State’s first possession of the game, the Cowboys found themselves with a pair of fourth-and-shorts and instead of Gundy running out the kicking units either time, he had made the decision prior to the game that his offense would get an opportunity to prove itself.
The first came on OSU’s side of the 50-yard line – but was given the first by an offsides penalty by the Bears – and the second was in the red zone with Spencer Sanders taking a QB sneak for the one yard needed to extend the drive.
“Since last year’s championship game, I’ve said, ‘When we get in close to the goal line or we get in short-yardage (situations), I want our players to know we can convert’ because we didn’t do it in the championship game,” Gundy said. “… So we worked hard in the spring … we did it in August and whether (Siaki Ika) is in the game or not, we’re going to convert.”
Sanders would find Bryson Green in the back corner of the end zone for a touchdown to cap that drive from eight yards, but the tone was set – Oklahoma State was going to fight for every yard.
And that would continue throughout the game when the offense continued to work its way into the red zone, facing eerily similar scenarios to the final seconds of the Big 12 Conference title game last December when Oklahoma State had a chance to win it while at the goal line – but failed to finish.
The next scoring drive for the Cowboys – which began at their own 45-yard line thanks to a safety by the defense to set up a short field – Sanders surged into the end zone from one yard out to give Oklahoma State a 16-3 advantage right before halftime.
“This was a little bit personal for me – and obviously everybody knows why it’s personal for me,” Sanders said. “… But this game was definitely more personal for me, and I just made sure I did everything I could to hold myself accountable, because I knew my teammates were holding themselves accountable to their job.”
OSU’s offense was due to get the ball to start the second half, but Sanders and his squad never had to step onto the field.
Backup running back Jaden Nixon broke free for a 98-yard kickoff return on the opening kick of the third quarter to suddenly make it 23-3 without the need of the offense.
“He’s real shifty, and he’s extremely fast,” Gundy said. “… When he got to about the 50-yard line and kind of fell then got up … I knew he was gone because it only takes him two steps and he’s back to close to 4.5 speed. He can roll.”
But Baylor wasn’t backing down.
The Bears would score on the ensuing drive with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen to Monaray Baldwin. And a diving defensive play by Christian Morgan to intercept Sanders deep in Oklahoma State territory saw OSU’s advantage suddenly dwindle down to 23-17 midway through the third quarter.
Another key special teams moment – this time a 50-yard return from Brennan Presley – prepared the Pokes to respond.
The very next offensive play for Oklahoma State following Sanders' pick was a 49-yard jump ball won by Braydon Johnson to create another goal line situation.
Once again, OSU’s offensive line did enough to allow a touchdown – with running back Dominic Richardson leaping over the pile to get the score.
“You see that goal line (play from championship game), and you get sick to your stomach a little bit … because you were that close,” Cowboy center Preston Wilson said. “So us getting out there against that same team and having that goal line opportunity and being able to get together in the huddle and talk to all the guys and say, ‘Look guys, this is the turning point right here. This is when we step on the gas.’
“So being able to do that and convert it was just huge for us mentally. It showed that we do have it deep down, and we will get the job done.”
The 166 yards in rushing for Oklahoma State was the most against the Baylor defense since the regular season meeting between to the two teams last year – nearly a year ago to the date – when the Cowboys for over 200 yards. No other team this year had eclipsed the 100-yard mark against the Bears.
Gundy did diverge from his plan to allow his team to prove itself in short yardage late in the third, though, instead keeping in mind the point differential heading down the stretch.
After the offense was stonewalled at the goal line three times – one of which was a pass play – Gundy settled for a chip-shot field goal from Tanner Brown with the 19-yard kick making it a 16-point game, thus forcing the Bears to go for two-point conversions if they were to rally.
They did manage one right before the end of the third quarter to cut the Cowboys’ lead down to 33-25, but OSU’s defense would play its best ball after having given up a 70-yard touchdown on fourth down – a play Gundy took the blame for as he wanted first-year defensive coordinator Derek Mason to check to a different play, which left the defense scrambling as the ball was snapped.
Following that gaffe, the Cowboys ended Baylor’s final two possessions with interceptions – one from safety Thomas Harper and another by safety Jason Taylor II.
The Cowboys will return to Boone Pickens Stadium to face Texas Tech on Saturday in what has already been announced as a sell out. Kickoff has been set for 2:30 p.m.
