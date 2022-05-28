ARLINGTON, Texas – About one hour and 15 minutes before the Oklahoma State baseball team’s Big 12 tournament rematch with Texas, Ryan Bogusz realized he would make the first start of his college career.
The right-handed sophomore from Frisco, Texas, had appeared in 17 games this season, but only as a relief pitcher. This time, the Cowboys were striving to stave off elimination after relying on their usual starters through earlier games in the tournament, so pitching coach Rob Walton tried something new.
He turned to Bogusz.
“He kind of just gives me the nod, and I was just like, ‘All right, I’m going to go with it,’” Bogusz said.
As OSU rolled past Texas, 8-1, on Saturday morning, Bogusz was one inning away from a complete-game win. In the top of the ninth with no outs, he exited the mound as a chorus of OSU fans cheered and met him with a standing ovation.
His one-run outing allowed the fourth-seeded Cowboys to hold onto their hopes of securing a Big 12 tournament title. OSU will face the fifth-seeded Longhorns again at 4 p.m. today, and the winner reaches Sunday's championship game.
If the Cowboys (39-19) advance to the finals, then they will have played six games over a span of five days.
“That’s a lot of baseball,” said OSU coach Josh Holliday. “It’s just a chance for somebody to step up and have a magic moment much like Ryan did today. There’s an opportunity for somebody else to have a magic moment. Sometimes that’s how players are found.”
For Bogusz (3-0), the “magic moment” turned into an eight-inning display of resolve and poise. Multiple times, he had to lift the Cowboys out of jams. In the first inning, he gave up a leadoff double and walked a batter, but he bounced back to fan two Longhorns and keep them off the scoreboard.
Bogusz struck out five, walked three and allowed one run on five hits, bringing his season ERA to 1.57. After holding Texas (41-18) scoreless for eight innings, Bogusz walked pinch hitter Jack O’Dowd before Walton headed to the mound to make a substitution in the top of the ninth.
With Trevor Martin on the mound, second baseman Mitchell Daly doubled to left-center field, and the run was charged to Bogusz as O’Dowd scored from first.
By that point, it didn’t matter. The Cowboys had needed only two innings to jump to a 6-0 lead, and they increased their advantage with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Graduate left fielder Jake Thompson fueled the offense with four RBIs, going 2 for 4 at the plate.
The Longhorns tried to activate their offense, but they couldn’t find consistency. Despite two errors, the Cowboys made a few crowd-dazzling defensive plays, including a diving grab from third baseman Nolan McLean, who fielded a ground ball and made a quick throw to first baseman David Mendham to end the top of the third.
They provided reinforcements for Bogusz, who had his career day in front of family and friends – he was competing about 40 miles from his home city.
Next, the Cowboys will have to rely on another pitcher to step up in their third tournament game with the Longhorns. As of the postgame press conference, Holliday said he didn’t know who will start. Regular starters Victor Mederos and Justin Campbell threw in the first two games, and Bryce Osmond hasn’t pitched since May 14 against Texas Tech.
Managing pitchers is key as the Cowboys continue to navigate the tournament, but Bogusz saved them from going through a carousel of bullpen pitchers.
“Ryan was in control and effort level was under control,” Holliday said. “So we had to let him kind of spend the quality pitches that he had remaining today because there was no chance to bring him back. That’s the nature of tournament play, so somebody else will have to do that here at four o’clock, and then you manage your way through that challenge, you figure out who’s left.”
