A hush fell over the room after Luke McEndoo spoke.
McEndoo, then a freshman on the Oklahoma State football team, joined the small group of Cowboy Backs for a meeting on his first day of fall camp. He made sure to address his position coach with respect, calling him “Coach.”
For anyone else, it would have been a normal interaction. As soon as McEndoo said it, he could sense the awkwardness.
The man running the meeting was his father, Cowboy Backs coach Jason McEndoo.
“I went, ‘OK, yeah, I’m never doing that again,’” Luke McEndoo said. “So I just call him Dad now, and it’s become very normal.”
After one redshirt year with the Cowboys, McEndoo has figured out some hacks for navigating college life in his hometown. Staying in a dorm gives him the quintessential undergrad experience, but it’s nice to go home on weekends and enjoy Mom’s cooking. He’s set aside time to support siblings and friends at Stillwater High games.
And yes, it’s acceptable to refer to his coach as “Dad.”
McEndoo’s situation is different from that of most Cowboys, but it isn’t unique. Freshman linebacker Chance Clements is walking on at OSU and playing for his father, Joe Bob Clements, who recently switched from defensive line coach to linebackers coach. Walk-on Gunnar Gundy receives the most spotlight among the coaches’ kids as the preseason question circulates: “Could Mike Gundy’s middle son emerge as the second-string quarterback?”
And several Stillwater High teammates have joined them, embarking on their college football careers only about a mile southwest of the field where their high school highlights unfolded. The Pioneer to Cowboy pipeline is growing. It helps to have Gundys starring on Stillwater’s teams, but the connection between the local programs was forged before Gunnar Gundy reached high school.
“From day one, I wanted to have a partnership with Stillwater High School coaches and their players,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “They’re right here. … from a football standpoint, the Stillwater High school coaches are welcome over in our facility, at our practices, watching our video, in our meetings any time they want to come.
“That’s been for since I’ve been here. And just a natural progression with, when I have boys that are playing in high school, they come to watch practice, they bring their buddies, so they’ll come trailing into practice.”
OSU’s roster includes eight players from Stillwater, tied with Tulsa for the most of any city. Oklahoma City is second with seven. Unlike the Pokes from Tulsa and Oklahoma City, the Stillwater Cowboys all hail from one high school.
In-state recruiting has always been a staple of Mike Gundy’s program, and for many Stillwater players, offers from smaller schools couldn’t lure them away from the chance to walk on at the university they loved as kids. Freshman linebacker Gabe Brown is the sole Stillwater alumnus on a football scholarship.
Defensive end Brayden Burke, safety Eli Williams and Chance Clements are joining the Cowboys as freshman walk-ons. Redshirt sophomore safety Garrick Martin transferred from Emporia State, and fellow safety Carter Barnard, the oldest son of Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard, is entering his redshirt freshman year at OSU. Gunnar Gundy and Luke McEndoo are also redshirt freshmen.
The tight-knit teammates who competed on Class 6A playoff squads are reunited at Boone Pickens Stadium. For Gunnar, who received an offer from Eastern Michigan, the friendships add to a major reason he chose to stay in Stillwater: playing for his dad.
“I could be up in Michigan or just going somewhere else,” Gunnar said, “but having the opportunity to just be around here and spend time with him and my family has been really cool. And so that’s the main thing, just being where I’m from, home, it feels kind of cool, and having a chance to just spend a few more years with him before I could leave and go do something on my own.”
Family ties and Stillwater connections provide the advantage of lifelong familiarity with OSU football, but no one has an easy route through training camp. When the Cowboys line up on the practice field and stretch to begin a fall camp session, the coaches’ sons blend in with everyone else, subject to the same workouts and drills.
McEndoo said his father – aka his “role model” – is tough on him as a coach, but the young Cowboy Back understands why.
“He wants me to earn, whether I play or do (anything), he wants me to earn it,” McEndoo said. “He doesn’t want to be giving it to me, so I appreciate that, for sure.”
For Mike Gundy, the challenge is searching for the balance between guiding Gunnar and letting him learn lessons naturally. Despite Mike’s background, he said he isn’t typically involved with the quarterbacks in practice, instead leaving that job to quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay.
But when Mike sees how hard Gunnar works, cutting his 40-yard dash time from 4.85 to 4.6 seconds, the elder Gundy lets himself enjoy a proud father moment.
“For that reason, that makes me comfortable and makes me feel good about his upbringing,” Mike said. “Forget player-coach (relationship), just his upbringing and where he’s at with his work ethic.”
Now, Gunnar is a realistic candidate for the QB2 role behind Spencer Sanders. OSU history proves walk-ons often earn opportunities, and Gunnar and his Stillwater friends could follow that trend. For scholarship freshman Brown, the 2021 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Linebacker of the Year, early opportunities could arise as the Cowboys look to fill the gaps NFL linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper left.
Even if the former Pioneers spend most of their time on the scout team this year, everyday moments on and off the field provide valuable experience. Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said his son, Carter, aspires to be a coach, so learning from OSU’s staff can shape his career path.
Like McEndoo, Carter is striking the balance between staying close to family and being independent.
“We’ve found a good place,” Tucker said. “He’s allowed to be responsible and start being an adult, but he’s 100% welcome anytime he wanted to walk in the door. Every now and then, I think McKale (Carter’s mom) has to kind of bribe him a little bit with a dinner or something, maybe a dessert that he likes or something and say, ‘Hey, come over and come see us,’ but it’s been fun. We’ve really enjoyed it.”
Carter never had to deal with the stress of living with an unknown roommate – he stays in the dorms with McEndoo.
The other former Pioneers remain close, too. Sometimes, McEndoo finds himself beside Clements and Brown when they’re running drills or practicing on special teams. He works with Gunnar in his free time, catching passes.
With so many friends and family members nearby, McEndoo found comfort in his college environment after overcoming the comical awkwardness of his initial Cowboy Backs meeting. As he looks to the future, he realizes the path from Pioneer Stadium to Boone Pickens Stadium could stay popular.
Stillwater long snapper Osker Ehrlich is a “grayshirt” at OSU, meaning he will gain a roster spot in January after snapper Matt Hembrough’s eligibility runs out.
JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater’s senior center, has committed to the Cowboys, and there’s also a chance youngest Gundy son Gage – an uncommitted senior – could choose his dad’s program.
Often, in practice, McEndoo stops to think about how he and his high school teammates have made the swap from blue-and-yellow Pioneer jerseys to orange-and-black uniforms. He described it as a “full-circle moment.”
“It shows that we all still want to be here,” McEndoo said. “We’ve grown up watching it, and then we want to be a part of it, too. Now that we are a part of it, it’s really cool.”
