Laughter, applause, memories and football filled the air inside of Life Church on Sunday evening.
A little more than a month following the Stillwater High football team’s win over Choctaw in the Class 6A-II title game, the program gathered to celebrate its first Gold Ball since 1967.
“It’s super cool, man,” Pioneers coach Tucker Barnard said after the event. “Everybody just fights hard to get to do this. There’s more to it than state championships. It’s not really the end goal, but it’s just a hallmark of all the things you try to do.”
This has been what it’s about for Barnard. Some of the most rewarding parts of this past fall, he’s previously said, have been the memories made between everyone who had a hand in getting the program to where it is today – where Barnard has aspired it to be since taking over in 2011.
Throughout the undefeated season, he never wanted to make Stillwater’s success about himself. The final celebration before the Pioneers receive their rings later this semester gave him another opportunity to praise the people he’s raved about since the season started in late August.
It was a chance for Barnard and Co. to recognize those who aren’t necessarily in the spotlight. Whether it be a player who doesn’t get on the field much, or an athletic trainer that, he said, doesn’t get the recognition they probably deserve, he wanted to make sure everyone in attendance knew how crucial they were to the Pioneers accomplishing their mission this fall.
“There’s just so many people back in the back that nobody knows,” Barnard said. “Everybody has a role. Everybody contributes – all the way from your filmers, managers, parents putting together banquets. It’s a special time.”
The Pioneers had the longest title drought of any of this year’s champions. But that created a unique dynamic on Sunday evening.
Denny Tewell, a safety who graduated in 1969, was one of a few people in attendance from the Pioneers’ first state title 55 years ago.
“It was wonderful. Things have changed a lot,” Tewell said. “I’m loving the fact that they honor these kids. We didn’t have a postseason banquet. … I’m so envious because they all get awards now.”
And this year’s players enjoyed having those who paved the program’s way. They never thought they’d have that opportunity, either.
On the heels of Barnard’s opening remarks, both title-winning parties — and everyone else in attendance — sat and watch a video that compared and contrasted how things were in 1967 and how they are now.
Black-and-white clips of 8-millimeter film from 55 years ago were followed by colorful, high-definition highlights from this past fall as Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” reverberated through the room. What everyone saw were two different groups that had dominantly placed their names into the history of Stillwater High.
And it was all made possible by the same man who led the program to its first state title, Bob Smith, who was Tewell’s quarterback. After graduation, Smith was hired by NFL Films, where he strung together a storied career that ended when he retired in 2009. He played a large part in making that video possible, even reaching out to an old friend to narrate the video.
“I mean, just to see the differences between now and then was really cool,” Tewell said.
“It was very important to them, and it’s very important to us,” said Stillwater senior center JaKobe Sanders, who’s committed to Oklahoma State. “They get to pass it on to us and finally just, hopefully, continue to win state championships.”
Sanders was just one of the many Pioneers who received countless awards and accolades.
The team’s Most Valuable Player was given to senior quarterback Gage Gundy. The co-Offensive Players of the Year were junior wideout Heston Thompson and senior running back Noah Roberts. Senior linebacker Zac Tyson was named the Defensive Player of the Year, and the co-Special Teams Player of the Year were senior kicker Corbin Grant and junior Talon Kendrick.
The Pioneer Hustle Award, given to the most relentless player, was presented to senior linebackers Trey Gregory and Cameron Johnson. Senior Julius Talley was the recipient of the Pioneer Pride Award, given to the player that best embodies what it means to be a Stillwater football player. Senior defensive back Garhett Reese was given the Marc Pittman Award for being the best behind-the-scenes worker, and senior Ondre Long received the Don “Doc” Crawley Award.
After all of the awards were handed out, and right before Barnard delivered his parting words, he joked that he knew everybody was there longer than they probably expected. The ceremony part of the banquet was supposed to be from 7-8:30 p.m.
By that time, it was past 9 p.m.
It was worth it to him, though, and he wanted everyone to know that. Because after all, he wouldn’t want to speed through a night that was 55 years in the making.
