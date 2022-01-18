At the end of a hectic week, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team celebrated a landmark victory.
The Cowboys were still in the midst of the travel shuffle – filing off a bus, then boarding an airplane – when senior guard Isaac Likekele made sure to show his gratitude for coach Mike Boynton. Despite starting a grueling stretch of away games with disheartening losses to West Virginia and Texas Tech, OSU refocused and made history with the program’s first road upset of an AP No. 1 team, stunning Baylor, 61-54, on Saturday.
“I told Coach B he deserved that win,” Likekele said.
Boynton returned the compliment, drawing attention to the players and their tireless efforts.
Likekele and his teammates had taken time to relish the win in the locker room, dousing their leading scorer, Bryce Thompson, with water as if it were a champagne shower for an NBA champion. But after enjoying an accomplishment that garnered national attention, Likekele and Thompson are careful to put the Cowboys’ triumph in perspective before hosting TCU at 7 p.m. Wednesday. OSU (9-7 overall) is 2-3 in Big 12 Conference play, and plenty of work lies ahead.
“It can’t really be that much of a turning point just yet,” Likekele said. “We gotta get above .500. We want to take credit for the win, most definitely, don’t get us wrong, but we just don’t want to supersize that win and keep it on our minds so much because us personally, we know what it does to us as a team.”
Before the road trip, a 64-51 home victory against then-No. 14 Texas buoyed the Cowboys’ confidence, but it didn’t last long.
After OSU fell to WVU and Texas Tech, Likekele spoke candidly to play-by-play announcer Dave Hunziker on a radio broadcast, saying the team was “in a bad place right now mentally.”
Two days later, the Cowboys showed Boynton how they could reflect the theme he had written on their dry-erase board.
Boynton said the word “courage” appeared in his daily devotional, and knowing the Cowboys had been struggling with their mindsets, he decided to emphasize it before the game.
“You can’t be worried about what might go wrong,” Boynton said. “If you believe it enough, then you’re gonna go out there and take shots with confidence, and I thought their energy level was off the charts, as good as it’s been, and that gave them a chance to get off to a good start.”
The Cowboys carried that enthusiasm back to Stillwater with them, laughing and conversing on the plane ride home instead of sitting in silence as they do after a loss.
“The flight’s just different,” Likekele said. “It’s like a different type of aura in there when you win.”
The Cowboys are still working on their mindsets. The upset of Baylor might not be a turning point, but it could be a building block. And during a year when the NCAA has rendered it impossible for the Cowboys to reach the postseason, defeating the defending national champion is a way for OSU to make a bold statement.
Thompson, who had 19 points against the Bears, recognized value in the way the Cowboys fought through the final minutes to ward off a Baylor comeback.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Thompson said. “...We had really good mental toughness that game late, being able to close it out, get stops, all that different stuff.
“We can’t rule (the mental block) out now, but if we’re able to do it night in and night out, every game, then I can say the block is gone.”
