Stillwater High baseball pitcher Barrett Morgan had just settled into a groove. But with the senior having already dealt more than 80 pitches after 4 1/3 innings, the Pioneers elected to bring in a fresh arm.
Enter Chase Berger.
Then Berger, a junior, gave up a home run in the first batter he faced.
But that wasn’t the end of a gut-wrenching, game-defining sequence.
Berger took the mound to give fellow junior pitcher Blake Aziere extra time to get loose. And, upon taking over after Berger’s lone at-bat, Aziere mimicked what had just happened.
Bixby’s Nate Murphy blasted a home run of his own to straightaway center field for back-to-back solo shots for the Spartans, and, with those, went the Pioneers’ chances at jumping ahead of a district foe in an eventual 7-5 loss on Monday evening at Couch Park.
“They’re a good team, and we know when you play a team like them – or us – that sometimes no lead is gonna be undone,” Pioneers coach Jimmy Harris said. “They’re a good team, and we knew the possibilities that they could do some of that stuff.
“We have to capitalize and maximize and perform as well. We’re good, too. They had some guys that made some plays, and we need to be able to do the same.”
Entering the contest knotted at third in Class 6A-4, a win would’ve propelled the Pioneers (22-6) in front of the Spartans (19-8) and inched them closer to being one of two teams from the district that will host a regional at the beginning of May.
It didn’t take long for Bixby to make its mark, though.
Senior Connor Moore, who’s committed to Kansas, used the second pitch of the game to hit a home run and put the Spartans ahead 1-0. That seemingly set the tone, with Bixby leading 4-0 after two innings – in part due to Moore knocking an RBI double.
For the Pioneers, it marked the second time in a week they’ve fallen behind early. Last Monday, they trailed 6-0 after the first two innings in an eventual 14-10 loss to Bartlesville, another district foe.
“We just gotta make plays. I mean, they start the game, they hit a home run,” Harris said. “We start the game with a single, and from there we just died out. The name of the game right now for us, we gotta go make plays.”
And, similar to then, it was a hole too deep for Stillwater to climb out of.
Morgan went to work after the first couple of innings, keeping the Spartans’ scoring at bay until being taken out. He finished by allowing six hits, three earned runs, two walks while striking out six. His 87-pitch outing featured 53 strikes.
The Pioneers used that time to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Stillwater had the bases loaded with one out after a pair of hit-by-pitches. Then Kaeden Hicks tallied an RBI walk, Ty Wilson knocked an RBI single, and Gage Gundy had an RBI sac fly to make Bixby’s lead 4-3.
Then Berger’s misfire happened. And Aziere’s followed immediately after.
“It’s kind of a vibe change,” Pioneers sophomore Ethan Holliday said. “I think just, as a position player, you really try to help your pitchers out with just continuing to have good spirits. But it’s definitely deflating.”
As effective as Bixby’s Moore was at the plate, coming up a triple shy of completing the cycle, he played a key part in stymying the Pioneers from the mound. He went six full innings while striking out five and only allowing four hits with three earned runs.
Stillwater’s bats were held in check for one of the few times this season. Their five runs marked their fewest in five games. In fact, they had tallied double-digit runs in seven of the past eight games, the outlier being an 8-1 win at Bartlesville on April 11.
“I think he was just spotting up,” Holliday said of Moore. “He’s got three really good pitches. He throws a really good changeup, a really good curveball. His fastball is in the low 90s.”
The Pioneers will hit the road for the rematch at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Bixby. It’ll be a pivotal one, too.
A loss would all but slash Stillwater’s chances at hosting a regional. But a win, specifically, a triumph of at least two runs, would keep those chances afloat. Should it come to a tiebreaker, the winner of any series’ second game holds the advantage.
“We gotta win. We gotta go win tomorrow,” Harris said. “It’s not even about that. We’ve gotta go play better. We gotta go show them and show other people that we can play. We’re a good team. We’re having a great year. But we’re losing some games we shouldn’t be losing.
“We’ve just gotta be tougher tomorrow, and we’ve gotta compete. That’s what we’ve gotta do.”
