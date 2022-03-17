Chase Adkison didn’t stop to notice the details of his first home run as an Oklahoma State baseball player.
In the surreal moment, everything was a blur for the sophomore catcher as he rounded the bases and sent junior shortstop Hueston Morrill across home plate. Although Adkison laughed and said he doesn’t remember it, the emotions stuck with him.
“It felt great running those bases,” Adkison said. “No better feeling (than) wearing the cowboy hat.”
When a Cowboy hits a home run, his teammates bestow the hat upon him as if it’s a crown, and Adkison was the king of swing in a 10-3 victory against Seton Hall on Thursday afternoon at O’Brate Stadium. After his two-RBI homer in the fourth inning, he led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot to left-center field, extending OSU’s lead to 6-1. Adkison and junior first baseman David Mendham each had a game-high three RBIs.
Since transferring from San Jacinto College in Texas, Adkison has persistently worked toward big opportunities like the one that arrived Thursday. Coach Josh Holliday said Adkison hasn’t had the quick start to his season that everyone would probably want, but he has avoided discouragement. Although Adkison entered the series opener against Seton Hall with a .216 batting average, he improved to .244 with his two homers.
“His work ethic is excellent,” Holliday said. “He’s a team-first kid. Love that about him, for sure, and he’s strong.”
The Cowboys (11-6) also benefited from the return of Morrill, who hadn’t played since Feb. 22 because of what he referred to as “a little low back injury.”
“Nothing super-serious,” Morrill said. “Just needed some rest, a little time away from baseball activity.”
Morrill rejoined the Cowboys’ lineup to go 2 for 3 at the plate. In the fourth inning, he hit an RBI double to center field before scoring on Adkison’s first home run. Later, Morrill took advantage of the center-field gap again, starting the bottom of the seventh with a single.
“It felt natural, though,” Morrill said. “Once you’re around for a little while, you just look forward to getting back in the lineup, being around those guys again, and just kind of going on about your business.”
During the first of four games in the series, the Cowboys preserved most of their bullpen arms. Starting pitcher Victor Mederos (1-1), who earned the win, competed through six and one-third innings. After tossing six strikeouts and allowing three runs, Mederos left the mound as sophomore Nolan McLean replaced him. Jimmy Ramsey, a graduate transfer from Kentucky, threw a strikeout in the ninth before OSU ended the game with a 6-4-3 double play.
Next, the Cowboys aim to extend their win streak to five games when they face Seton Hall at 6 p.m. Friday. Although they didn’t have a flawless start against an opponent with a 1-13 record, Holliday said it was a “good team win” with major contributions from Cowboys such as Adkison and freshman second baseman Roc Riggio, who went 2 for 4 at the plate with one RBI.
“We weren’t dominant, but we were solid,” Holliday said. “We played a solid, well-rounded game.”
