Chad Cawood heard the door open, peered around the corner and let it be known he’d only take a second. Before too long, he walked along the outskirts of the Stillwater High football team’s locker room and into an office.
There were a few boxes. There were even more totes. All of them filled with Pioneers apparel. That’s the scene of someone who’s yet to unpack after moving into the space less than 24 hours prior to that moment.
Then he settled into a – his – black, leather rolling chair.
“Honestly, you don’t get to sit here very often,” Cawood told News Press on Wednesday morning. “When you’re in here, there’s stuff to get done. … We’re rolling. We start in a week or so.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Cawood was one of two new coaching hires appointed by Brian Warwick, the school’s athletic director and Cawood’s longtime colleague, and approved by the Stillwater Board of Education.
His feet were already wet, though. He served as the interim for the three weeks ahead of officially being tabbed as the guy to help usher in a new era of Pioneer football.
“I’m excited to get the opportunity to lead this program,” Cawood said. “I’ve been a part of it for a long time.”
That’s a large part of exactly why Cawood was a prime candidate for the position.
“Chad Cawood is as a good a coach as anyone in the state of Oklahoma,” said Warwick, who called this hire one of the highlights of his administrative career. “A lot of these coaches have bounced around to build their resume, which is fine, but Chad chose to stay here and be loyal to the Pioneers.”
Cawood joined Stillwater’s staff in 1998 as a wide-eyed 20-year-old wanting to help out and learn under Bill Defee. He’s filled countless roles throughout the program’s ranks, including being the Pioneers’ offensive coordinator since 2016.
Stillwater’s defense was suffocating in 2022, but Cawood’s offense was one of the best in the state – and proven to be the best in Class 6A-II. The Pioneers went 13-0 this past fall en route to the program’s first state title since 1967, doing so by posting an average of 48.07 points per game.
“Each coach will give you a little bit different responsibilities,” Cawood said.
“I’m doing all these travel requests yesterday, and from 2006-09 I was the travel guy, booking busses and whatnot. Now, has the technology you use to request that changed? You bet. But you start looking at little things like that, that you did throughout time that led you to here.”
Of course, Cawood could’ve left sometime in the past 25 years. He’s had a few opportunities to. But that isn’t him, and it won’t be for the foreseeable future.
He’s tried to stay where his feet are, he said. That’s what helped him get through his early coaching days leading the offensive line. That’s what’s helped him get to where he is, and where his feet are, now.
There hasn’t been anything lucrative enough to drag him out of Stillwater, anyway, and it’s not because he isn’t qualified.
“It’s the same job, a lot of times, no matter where you go,” Cawood said. “So if your family is happy, your family enjoys where you live and you enjoy the place you work at and the people you work with, I didn’t ever see a need to take one of those opportunities and run.”
Cawood is thankful for his time in nearly a handful of fruitful coaching trees, from getting his start under Defee to being fully trusted to run the offense under Tucker Barnard, Stillwater’s coach of 12 years who returned to Shiloh Christian (Arkansas) in early July.
Barnard wasn’t a helicopter coach, Cawood said, despite being in charge of the quarterbacks. Now the former offensive coordinator, Cawood doesn’t remember a time when Barnard told him a specific play to run, either.
That’s an anomaly in most programs, though it’s clear to those who have played for Cawood why he’s a fitting exception.
“He deserves this job. He’s been there since he played in high school, I believe, and he has shown loyalty and hard work throughout all his years coaching,” said Gage Gundy, the Pioneers’ quarterback of the past two seasons. “I’d drive by during the season and his car will be up there at the stadium, sometimes from 6 a.m. until 2 or 3 a.m.”
He isn’t getting away from his roots. There will be extra responsibilities that Cawood assumes with the promotion – aside from late-night loads of laundry and travel requests – but there won’t be much change at Stillwater.
Cawood is still planning to call the plays, though his attention sometimes being needed elsewhere during a game means Charlie Johnson, former Oklahoma State standout and Super Bowl XLVI champion with the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts, will assist on that front.
Five of the seven staff members from a season ago will return for 2023. Barnard’s role has been filled by Cawood, but he’ll have to find a new defensive coordinator following the departure of Clarence Holley, the maestro behind the Pioneers’ dominant defense as of late.
“We’re getting pretty close,” Cawood said. “We’re just excited to continue the success.”
That won’t be an easy task. Cawood knows it. He’s had an up-close-and-personal look at what it takes to reach the pinnacle, and he’s been a part of a few squads that fell just short of there.
Barnard left Stillwater with an overall record of 93-43, including 55-6 over the past five seasons. He led the Pioneers to a nearly unprecedented undefeated campaign, one that was capped less than eight months ago with only the program’s second Gold Ball.
Cawood is ready for it, though. All of it. He has been for the better part of the past three decades, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.
“Do you ever want to jump in right after the last guy won a championship?” Cawood asked.
“I don’t know. But I’m willing to.”
