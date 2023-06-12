Keiton Page had already been buzzing for a little more than 24 hours. And that didn’t include the weeks of planning that go into hosting a Mike Boynton Basketball Camp, one that started on Sunday morning.
A cornerstone of the Oklahoma State men’s basketball program, that’s what he’s lived for as of late. That’s what he’s always lived for, actually.
“I can remember loading everything up in the van and going to Oklahoma Christian camps with Dan Hays, and that’s kind of where I got my love for basketball at a young age,” Page said. “Growing up, I always looked forward to coming to these events and seeing the Bryce Thompsons of the world, the John-Michael Wrights.
“I know how much it means to these little guys.”
Page – nicknamed “The Pawnee Pistol” around these parts – was just outside of Gallagher-Iba Arena on Monday, standing somewhere all too familiar amid a period of change.
He arrived in Stillwater as a wide-eyed freshman in 2008, fulfilling an Oklahoma kid’s dream of staying home to hoop after his title-winning farewell tour at Pawnee High featured averages of 44.5 points, 7.3 assists and 6.3 steals.
Then he proceeded to become one of the best players to don bright orange, scoring the 10th-most points in program history (1,651), held a record 299 3-pointers (until Phil Forte surpassed that mark in 2017) and ranks eighth all-time with 108 careers starts.
Oh, and after a decade on staff, he was promoted to an assistant coach in late May.
“It’s obviously something that I’ve worked to just keep making the jump,” Page told News Press. “For me, it’s been something that I’ve looked forward to for a long time. I’m excited that I get to do it not only here, but for Coach Boynton as well.”
It wasn’t always guaranteed that Page would be kept around under Mike Boynton, who’s set to enter his seventh season at the helm of the program. Those two were both around during Brad Underwood’s lone season at OSU (2016-17).
Boynton took over the following summer after Underwood left for Illinois, and he wasn’t going to let Page go anywhere. Not after the Pawnee Pistol was almost lost in translation the year before, when Travis Ford, who coached Page in Stillwater, was hired at Saint Louis in 2016.
“It’s been a crazy sequence for me,” Page said. “I’ve kind of had a unique situation going through three coaches pretty quick.”
Since then?
“It’s been unbelievable. He’s been a top-of-the-line guy,” Page said of Boynton. “Then just everything outside of basketball, he’s extremely smart and competitive and wants to win more than anybody in the gym every single day. Outside of the basketball things are, I think, what makes him special.”
With Mike Boynton away from Stillwater, serving as an assistant for the 2023 USA Basketball U19 Men’s National Team, Page was still responsible for orchestrating this year’s camp.
It’s something that’s been a part of his offseason tasks up until now. And, at least the time being, it still is. He doesn’t mind, though. Once they get going, it allows him to sit back and watch the players make memories with the campers – the same way he, his brother and his dad used to at Oklahoma Christian.
There was one that, in some ways, stood out more than most while, in others, blended right in: Quion Williams, a soon-to-be sophomore who played a lively, vital role for the Cowboys off the bench this past season.
“He acts a lot like our first-through-sixth graders,” Page said through a laugh. “He’s out there running around, and if he wasn’t 6-5 and built the way he is, you’d think he was a camper in himself. He enjoys these kids, and these kids enjoy him.”
That was seemingly infectious. Javon Small, who transferred to OSU this past offseason after a couple of seasons at East Carolina, was coaching against new teammate Jarius Hicklen, an incoming transfer from North Florida, in what turned out to be a fun-filled chess match.
After less than a week on campus, those two are part of a rebuilt roster that’s fully bought into the early stages of the process – starting with a trove of tips, hugs and high fives to kids half their size.
“I’m just trying to give a kid something to remember,” Small said. “And I’m just always competing. Whenever I’m competing against another teammates, it’s always fun.”
Page won’t have much time for rest between now and the weekend. Camp runs from the morning until the evening, whether it be individuals or teams, and then it’s back to getting ready for the next day. And he’ll do it all over again for Family Camp in the middle of July.
But that’s fine by him. There’s no telling what lies ahead, if he’ll hold this same responsibility in his newly elevated role. Whatever does, he’ll welcome it.
Until then, Page will just keep buzzing.
“Sunday, I’ll get to relax a little bit once we get these over with,” Page said. “Then I’ll hit the road recruiting. It’s been really good so far.”
