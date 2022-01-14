During the fall, athletes from area high schools shattered program records, led their teams to notable victories and competed on the postseason stage.
The 2021 News Press Fall Sports All-Area Team recognizes those talented individuals who had standout seasons in local sports. Nine softball players, two baseball players, one volleyball player and three cross-country runners have been distinguished as first-team honorees.
Note: This list does not include football players, who will be recognized in next weekend’s edition.
Fall Sports Coach of the Year: Karie Linsenmeyer, Stillwater
In her seventh season since returning to Stillwater after coaching at the college level, Linsenmeyer led the Lady Pioneers to the Class 6A state semifinals. Stillwater also hosted a regional for the first time in Linsenmeyer’s coaching career.
Fall Sports Athlete of the Year: Makenzi Swick, Stillwater
Senior pitcher Swick set a program record that will be difficult for anyone to beat. With 524 career strikeouts, Swick far surpassed the previous mark of 402, which had been untouched since Amber Annis set it 21 years earlier. Swick, an All-State honoree, also holds the Lady Pioneers’ single-season record of 238 strikeouts.
First-Team Honorees
Softball
September Flanagan, Morrison
Flanagan, a junior third baseman, played a major role in Morrison’s run into the Class 2A state championship game. She had a batting average of .535 and racked up 36 RBI, including 15 doubles, five triples and six home runs. Flanagan plans to continue her career at the University of Kansas – she made history as the first female athlete from Morrison to sign with a Division I program.
Brooklyn Gobble, Ripley
With a 0.726 ERA, junior pitcher Gobble led Ripley to the No. 1 spot in the Class A rankings. Through 135 innings, she compiled a 20-3 record and threw 265 strikeouts. Gobble also made key contributions on offense. She had a batting average of .421 and hit 16 doubles and five home runs.
Kennedy Hight, Perry
Hight has already broken program records, and she’s only a sophomore. Along with setting the school mark for stolen bases, her batting average of .507 is the best in Perry softball history. Hight and the Maroons reached the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state tournament.
Ashley Larson, Perkins-Tryon
Junior ace pitcher Larson guided Perkins-Tryon to the top of the District 4A-2 standings. She posted a 27-6 record with a 1.627 ERA, and she also finished the season with a .376 batting average.
Kelsie McCollom, Ripley
Senior center fielder McCollom is a four-time All-Conference honoree and a 2021 Co-MVP. She fueled Ripley’s offense with a .453 batting average and 43 RBI, including nine doubles, six triples and four home runs. McCollom has also been chosen to start in the 2021 All-State Fast Pitch game in June.
Sidney McLaughlin, Stillwater
As a senior catcher, McLaughlin’s 19 doubles led all Class 6A softball players, and she also managed the rare feat of never striking out. McLaughlin received a multitude of accolades, including All-State, All-District and All-Region recognition. After advancing to the state semifinals, she signed with Missouri State, where she will continue to compete alongside Swick.
Lyric Perry, Stillwater
Perry was the premier home-run hitter in Class 6A softball. As a senior infielder, she racked up 16 homers and also led Class 6A with 53 RBI. Perry was crowned the 6A-3 All-District Offensive Player of the Year, and she also garnered All-State and All-Region honors. She plans to continue her career at Navarro College.
Kallie Rupp, Morrison
Junior shortstop Kallie Rupp was distinguished as the District 2A-2 MVP. Rupp, an Oklahoma Christian signee, had a .489 batting average and stockpiled 60 RBI, including 18 doubles, 10 triples and 10 home runs.
Volleyball
Bess Glenn, Stillwater
As a junior outside hitter, Glenn registered 274 kills with an efficiency of .159. She also had 210 digs and 402 serve receptions at a rating of 1.76.
Baseball
Brady Harman, Frontier
Center fielder Harman posted an impressive .567 batting average during his senior season. A North Country Conference All-Star selection in the spring, he also led Frontier in stolen bases, triples and hits.
Tre’ Speer, Glencoe
Speer, a junior pitcher and shortstop, propelled Glencoe into the semifinals of the Class B state tournament. He threw 16 strikeouts to win a 10-inning quarterfinal game against second-ranked Tupelo. Speer finished the season with a 0.66 ERA and 86 strikeouts, and he also led his team with 45 RBI.
Cross-Country
Cayden Brickman, Stillwater
As a senior, Brickman placed fourth in the Class 6A girls’ race at the state meet. She finished with a 5K time of 18:20.55. Brickman, who has competed at the USATF Youth National Championship, signed with Oklahoma State in the fall.
Keegan Thomas, Stillwater
As a junior, Thomas placed fifth in the Class 6A boys’ race at state. He recorded a 5K time of 15:45.24.
Corbin Galt, Perkins-Tryon
Galt finished 12th in the Class 4A boys’ race at state. He had a time of 17:05.43, which made him the highest-placing sophomore.
Second Team
Gabbi Everitt, Cushing softball
Ally Boone, Frontier softball
Kelli Veit, Morrison softball
Paris Warriner, Morrison softball
Hally Vaughn, Morrison softball
Audrey Warriner, Morrison softball
Emily McConnell, Perry softball
Charlsi Lieb, Pawnee softball
Ashley Larson, Perkins-Tryon softball
Rillie Shipp, Perkins-Tryon softball
Madi Kastl, Perkins-Tryon softball
Saylor Collier, Ripley softball
Dakota Hall, Ripley softball
Cam Farley, Stillwater volleyball
Houston Patten, Glencoe baseball
Ryan Cook, Glencoe baseball
Kade Williams, Mulhall-Orlando baseball
Joe Hermann, Mulhall-Orlando baseball
Karston Spiva, Ripley baseball
Brylee Meeks, Ripley cross-country
Honorable Mentions
Kamryn James, Cushing softball
Jamie Molina, Frontier softball
Kaidence Jefferson, Frontier softball
BJ Childs, Frontier softball
Layni Bosler, Morrison softball
Kindi Novotny, Pawnee softball
Graysen Stanley, Perkins-Tryon softball
Taylor Stanley, Perkins-Tryon softball
Carolyn Overton, Ripley softball
Olive Price, Stillwater volleyball
Tate Culp, Frontier baseball
Callen Oldenburg, Mulhall-Orlando baseball
Rhede White, Mulhall-Orlando baseball
Ethan Schoepflin, Mulhall-Orlando baseball
Cody Fogelman, Mulhall-Orlando baseball
Kaden Hood, Ripley baseball
