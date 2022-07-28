With summer temperatures recently hovering above 100 degrees, springtime in Oklahoma has seemed like a distant memory.
At the News Press, we’re taking a look back at a time when the weather was milder – and the spring sports season was in full swing for Stillwater-area high schools. From the softball diamond to the golf course, local athletes showcased their competitiveness, leadership and composure in high-stakes situations.
Because most area schools have baseball and track and field programs, we have featured them in separate All-Area award sections this summer. However, the Stillwater area is home to several other spring sports, and we also want to recognize the outstanding athletes in those programs. Here are the 2022 News Press All-Area Spring Sports Awards, given to members of slowpitch softball, golf, tennis and soccer teams.
Girls’ Spring Athlete of the Year: Ashley Larson, Perkins-Tryon slowpitch softball
As a junior first baseman, Larson played a vital role in Perkins-Tryon’s run into the Class 5A state tournament, where her team finished as the runner-up to North Rock Creek. She crushed 10 home runs and posted a .625 batting average.
Boys’ Spring Athlete of the Year: Grant Gudgel, Stillwater boys’ golf
Gudgel capped a remarkable sophomore season with an individual title at the Class 6A state championship. He also won the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Championship and the Norman Invitational. This summer, he committed to Oklahoma State.
First Team
Landri Allee, Stillwater girls’ soccer
Allee wasted no time making a major impact during her first varsity season. As a freshman midfielder, she provided nine goals and six assists through 15 matches. She received Class 6A-3 All-District, All-Conference first team and Team MVP honors.
Leah Edwards, Stillwater girls’ tennis
As a sophomore, Edwards occupied Stillwater’s No. 1 singles position and recorded 18 wins, emerging as an individual champion at three tournaments. At regionals, she placed third to earn a Class 6A state tournament berth.
Gabbi Everitt, Cushing slowpitch softball
Coach Nikki York described third baseman Everitt as “our biggest offensive threat,” and her statistics show why. Everitt, the three-hole hitter, had a team-high .627 batting average and a .693 on-base percentage with 35 RBIs and eight home runs as a senior. She signed with Southern Arkansas University Tech.
Brooklyn Gobble, Ripley slow-pitch softball
Junior infielder Gobble bolstered Ripley’s offense on the way to the Class 2A state tournament finals. With a batting average of .627, she provided 60 RBIs, 44 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.
Brett Hall, Stillwater boys’ tennis
In the No. 2 singles position, Stillwater senior Hall placed seventh at the Class 6A state tournament and finished as runner-up at regionals. His career highlights include multiple 25-win seasons and individual tournament titles.
Kelsie McCollom, Ripley slow-pitch softball
As a senior outfielder, McCollom helped Ripley finish as the runner-up in the Class 2A state tournament. With a .471 batting average, she recorded 31 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs. McCollom received All-State honors in fastpitch and slowpitch softball.
Luke Prentice, Stillwater boys’ soccer
As a senior forward and team captain, Prentice had the most prolific season of his career, contributing six goals and three assists. His accolades include Class 6A All-State, 6A-3 All-District, All-Conference COAC and co-team MVP.
Ryllie Shipp, Perkins-Tryon slow-pitch softball
As a senior, Shipp had a .610 batting average, giving the Demons a spark on their way through the state tournament. Shipp, who received All-State honors, signed with Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa.
Moriah Shropshire, Perkins-Tryon girls’ golf
Shropshire concluded her stellar high school career with a fourth-place finish at the Class 4A State Championship after securing the runner-up spot at regionals. Shropshire, an OCA All-Stater and valedictorian, plans to play golf at USAO.
Gunnar Thrash, Perkins-Tryon boys’ golf
Thrash, also a first-team All-Area football player, placed in the top three in multiple golf tournaments throughout his senior season. He won tournaments at Skiatook, Putnam City North and Bristow. Thrash ended his high school career with a ninth-place finish at the Class 4A State Championship and made the East All-State team.
Kelli Veit, Morrison slow-pitch softball
Veit, an outfielder, was a key contributor during Morrison’s standout season that concluded with a runner-up finish in the Class 3A state tournament. She posted a .528 batting average and hit eight home runs, picking up All-State honors.
Paris Warriner, Morrison slow-pitch softball
Warriner showed her versatility, boosting the Wildcats at second base and on the mound. An All-State honoree, she had a .520 batting average and compiled a 20-5 record.
Second Team
Madi Alexander, Cushing slowpitch softball
Lucy Darr, Stillwater golf
September Flanagan, Morrison slowpitch softball
Dakota Hall, Ripley slowpitch softball
Gunnar Gordon, Pawnee golf
Blake Henderson, Stillwater boys’ soccer
Kamryn James, Cushing slowpitch softball
Josie Leffingwell, Stillwater tennis
Daniel Littlefield, Perkins-Tryon golf
Carolyn Overton, Ripley slowpitch softball
Amy Reavis, Stillwater golf
Kallie Rupp, Morrison slowpitch softball
Graysen Stanley, Perkins-Tryon slowpitch softball
Taylor Stanley, Perkins-Tryon slowpitch softball
Griffyn Stoodley, Stillwater girls’ soccer
Braden Young, Stillwater tennis
Honorable Mention
Keylee Beckwith, Mulhall-Orlando slowpitch softball
Saylor Collier, Ripley slowpitch softball
Darcie Green, Glencoe slowpitch softball
Chrissen Harland, Stillwater girls’ soccer
Brooklyn Howell, Ripley slowpitch softball
Trey Myers, Perkins-Tryon golf
Katie O’Neal, Mulhall-Orlando slowpitch softball
Emily Parsons, Mulhall-Orlando slowpitch softball
Lindsay Ray, Coyle slowpitch softball
Mason Rieman, Pawnee golf
Grace Riggs, Mulhall-Orlando slowpitch softball
Lilly Ritter, Coyle slowpitch softball
Tomoyake Tahchawwickah, Pawnee golf
Kyler Thompson, Pawnee golf
Hally Vaughn, Morrison slowpitch softball
Audrey Warriner, Morrison slowpitch softball
Note: Information for Cushing soccer, Cushing golf and Perry golf was not provided by press time. To see any late additions to the All-Area team, make sure to check stwnewspress.com.
