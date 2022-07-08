The postseason outcomes don’t tell the full stories.
Although none of the Stillwater-area high school baseball teams reached state title games this spring, their lineups were stacked with talented players who created highlights, won awards and gained attention from college recruiters. Two area programs, Morrison and Glencoe, advanced to the quarterfinals of their state tournaments. Others, such as Stillwater, made their biggest statements during the regular season, relying on multiple power hitters to win games with football-like scores.
Each year, the News Press recognizes area baseball players who made exceptional contributions during the spring season. This is the 2022 News Press All-Area Spring Baseball Team.
Player of the Year: Jackson Holliday, Stillwater
Jackson Holliday isn’t only the top high school baseball player in the Stillwater area. He’s also one of the best in the country. Holliday, a widely projected top-5 MLB Draft prospect who has collected multiple prestigious awards, recorded 89 hits to break the national single-season prep record. The senior shortstop posted a .685 batting average and provided 17 home runs while striking out only seven times.
Coach of the Year: Jimmy Harris, Stillwater
Navigating a challenging Class 6A schedule, Harris guided the Pioneers to a 28-12 record. His focus on consistent batting practice paid off – three of his players finished the season with 10-plus home runs. Although Stillwater fell to state champion Owasso at regionals, Harris led the Pioneers to several gritty victories, including a seventh-inning rally out of a six-run deficit against Tulsa Union.
FIRST TEAM
Brody Berlowitz, Cushing
Junior right-handed pitcher Berlowitz didn’t record one loss all season. The UCO commit compiled a 9-0 record with an 0.89 ERA, earning the District 4A-6 Pitcher of the Year award. With Berlowitz as their defensive leader, the Tigers went 29-6 and emerged as bi-district champions to advance to regionals.
Gage Gundy, Stillwater
Throughout the season, junior first baseman Gundy showed why his coach chose him as the cleanup hitter. He recorded a .453 batting average with 62 hits and 52 RBIs. Gundy’s 14 home runs led all Pioneers except Jackson Holliday, and he also added 16 doubles. Gundy was honored as a first-team All-Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference player.
Ethan Holliday, Stillwater
Stillwater’s opponents had to deal with not one, but two Hollidays. Third baseman Ethan Holliday, Jackson’s younger brother, had a standout season for his varsity debut. As a freshman, Ethan posted a .363 batting average with 10 home runs, 49 hits and 53 RBIs. Following Jackson in the lineup, the brothers made a habit of recording back-to-back hits. Ethan was a second-team All-COAC honoree.
Chantz McBride, Cushing
While Berlowitz commanded Cushing’s defense, senior infielder McBride fueled the offense. The Seminole State commit had a .529 batting average and a .560 on-base percentage, adding 49 RBIs with six home runs. McBride also supported Berlowitz with a .960 fielding percentage.
Jake Mitchell, Pawnee
As conference MVP for the second straight year, Mitchell played instrumental roles on offense and defense to help Pawnee claim a district championship. He posted a .409 batting average with 24 runs, limited his ERA to 1.44 with 71 strikeouts and had a .939 fielding percentage. Mitchell has committed to Rogers State.
Brody Roe, Morrison
As a senior, Roe propelled Morrison into the Class 2A state tournament quarterfinals. He posted a 3.14 ERA and also boosted the Wildcats at the plate, recording a .430 batting average, a .541 on-base percentage and 33 RBIs. After his stellar season, he signed with Murray State College.
Taten Rupp, Morrison
Senior shortstop Rupp also powered the Wildcats’ offense throughout their 25-9 season. With a .418 batting average, he stockpiled 38 RBIs, 14 doubles and four home runs. Rupp, an All-Stater, signed to play for Seminole State College.
Tre’ Speer, Glencoe
Glencoe reached the Class B state tournament quarterfinals, and Speer played a major part in his team’s success, leading the Panthers in multiple offensive categories while guiding them as the ace pitcher. Speer – who was also a News Press first-team selection at the end of his fall junior baseball season – had a .507 batting average, a .616 on-base percentage and 84 RBIs, all team highs, in the spring. His team-best 69 hits included 17 doubles, nine triples and four home runs.
Angel Tiscareno, Perry
As a junior shortstop, Tiscareno helped the Class 3A Maroons achieve a 25-13 record and advance through districts to regionals. Tiscareno, a Seminole State commit, provided 31 RBIs and 46 hits. He finished the season with a batting average of .400 and an on-base percentage of .503, picking up 3A-4 All-District honors.
Kyler Zagar, Perry
Zagar joined Tiscareno to fuel Perry’s offense, recording a .405 batting average and a .517 on-base percentage with 27 RBIs and 47 hits. On defense, he split time between the outfield and the pitcher’s mound. As a sophomore, Zagar threw 80 strikeouts.
SECOND TEAM
Bryce Bond, Stillwater
Sutton Burnett, Pawnee
Tate Culp, Frontier
Kellan Ehlers, Perry
Jake Horn, Cushing
Preston Gajewski, Perkins-Tryon
Callen Oldenburg, Mulhall-Orlando
Houston Patten, Glencoe
Karston Spiva, Ripley
Tyler Voss, Morrison
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Xavier Amaro, Coyle
Logan Britton, Yale
Shawn Burgess, Mulhall-Orlando
Blake Clinesmith, Ripley
Kaleb Coffman, Yale
Kamren Coffman, Yale
Ryan Cook, Glencoe
Tanner Dawes, Perkins-Tryon
Brett Field, Perkins-Tryon
Cody Fogelman, Mulhall-Orlando
Wyatt Graham, Coyle
Brady Harman, Frontier
Joe Hermann, Mulhall-Orlando
Alex Jennings, Coyle
Riley Matheson, Cushing
Cashton McIntire, Ripley
Lincoln Oldenburg, Mulhall-Orlando
Sammy Reece, Yale
Ethan Schoepflin, Mulhall-Orlando
Conner Sneath, Frontier
Jose Tiscareno, Perry
Kade Webb, Perry
Kacyn Williams, Perry
Kade Williams, Mulhall-Orlando
Kail Williams, Yale
Rhede White, Mulhall-Orlando
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.