FROM TOP: Stillwater High’s Gage Gundy makes it back-to-back-to-back home runs for the Pioneers after a grand slam by Jackson Holliday and solo homer by Ethan Holliday against Bartlesville (photo by Jason Elmquist). All three are first-team News Press All-Area players. First-team All-Area player Brody Roe of Morrison signs with Murray State (photo provided). Ethan Holliday rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run (photo by Hallie Hart). Holliday had 10 homers as a freshman.