Although the 2019-20 basketball season didn’t officially end, there were plenty of great performances and players during the season.
Two boys’ teams – Pawnee and Perry – were set to compete in their respective state tournaments in March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced those to be canceled.
Yet, the News Press area was once again filled with good players throughout all of its classes. Here are the All-Area Boys’ Basketball teams.
First Team
Cade Greenfield, Ripley
The Warriors’ senior forward led the team to a 21-8 record. He averaged 11 points, six rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, while shooting 75 percent from the foul line.
Mason Drake, Perry
Drake was named the 89er Conference Player of the Year for leading Perry to its first state tournament berth. He averaged 18 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Jace Goldsberry, Perry
In his senior season, Goldsberry averaged 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was a three-year starter who was named the All-Conference and Wheat Capital All-Tournament team.
Gunnar Gordon, Pawnee
As a sophomore, Gordon led Pawnee to a 27-2 season and its first state tournament berth since 2016. He led the team with 18.1 points and 6.8 points per game. He shot 48 percent from 3-point range.
Jaken Weedn, Glencoe
Weedn burst onto the scene as a freshman. He averaged 16.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per contest. He shot 41 percent from long range. Weedn scored a career high 28 points against Ripley.
Second Team
Kris Boynton, Coyle
The Bluejackets sophomore led the team in scoring, averaging 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. He was named a Cimarron 7 All-Conference player.
EJ Childs, Frontier
Although it was a slightly down year for the Mustangs, Childs scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds per game. The Frontier senior shot 39 percent from 3-point range. He was an 89er All-Conference player.
Cade McCutchen,
Perkins-Tryon
The Demons’ leading scorer averaged 16 points per game, while grabbing five boards and two assists per contest. He led the Tulsa 7 Conference in points per game this season.
Brad Reeves, Pawnee
The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard was second in team scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game, while shooting 40 percent from long range. He also averaged 3.6 assists per game en route to a state tournament berth.
Jack Smithton,
Stillwater
One of the senior leaders for the Pioneers, Smithton was the glue guy this year. He did a bit of everything for retiring coach Michael Davis. He averaged nearly seven points and nine rebounds per game.
Third Team
Braxton Dale, Perry
Brian Ervin, Ripley
Landreth Harrison, Pawnee
Douglas Harshbarger, Morrison
Wil Moyer, Cushing
Honorable Mention
Coyle – Kobie Sloan-Sumrall
Cushing – Camden Crooks, Dominic Turner
Frontier – Brandon Warrior
Glencoe – Bryce Coe, Tre’ Speer
Morrison – Gabe Battles
Pawnee – Jake Mitchell
Perkins-Tryon – Gannon McCutchen, Sam Taylor
Perry – Noah Cash, Caleb Fortney
Ripley – Caleb Mollet, Deklyn Wilhelm
Stillwater – Gunnar Bratton, Jackson Holliday, Bayden Reese, Tryton Sobonya
Yale – Colton Mueggenborg, Coby Prather
