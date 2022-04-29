Reeves loose ball.jpg (copy)

Glencoe senior Brad Reeves scrambles for a loose ball during the Class B state championship game against Roff at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. 

If local boys’ basketball teams had a “One Shining Moment” video compilation, then these are the players who would appear in it.

Across the Stillwater area, high school athletes showed composure in high-pressure moments, bounced back from obstacles and led their teams to notable accomplishments. Here are the 2022 Stillwater News Press All-Area Boys’ Basketball honorees.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Weedn, Glencoe

Weedn coached the Panthers – including two of his sons – to a Class B state title. Glencoe rolled to a 30-2 record and upset top-ranked Roff in the championship game.

Player of the Year: Gunnar Gordon, Pawnee

Senior point guard Gordon bounced back from an ACL injury to lead Pawnee through late-season games and the postseason. An Oklahoma Coaches Association’ All-State honoree, Gordon averaged 21.5 points per game, 7.1 assists per game and 4.8 rebounds per game. In Pawnee’s last game of the season, Gordon racked up 29 points against Merritt at Area.

First Team

Jake Mitchell, Pawnee

Mitchell and Gordon were Pawnee’s leading scorers. Senior guard Mitchell averaged 21.5 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game while adding totals of 35 steals and 18 blocks. As a three-year starter, Mitchell finished his career with 1,074 points and 601 boards.

Bayden Reese, Stillwater

Reese overcame an ankle injury and anchored the Pioneers as they fought through a tough Class 6A schedule. The senior guard led Stillwater with 14.7 points per game. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game. When the Pioneers placed third at the Enid Holiday Classic, Reese picked up All-Tournament honors.

Brad Reeves, Glencoe

Reeves’ dynamic 3-point shooting gave the Panthers a spark on their way to a state title. He went 107 for 256, or 42%, from 3-point range. An Oklahoma Coaches’ Association All-State honoree, Reeves averaged 15.2 points per game and set a career high of 30 against Wellston. In five games, he had 20-plus points.

Brody Roe, Morrison

Senior guard Roe played a major role in the Wildcats’ climb to a 23-5 record and a Class 2A state semifinal appearance. He averaged 16.2 points per game and hit the winning shot in Morrison’s quarterfinal matchup against Oklahoma Union. Roe picked up Oklahoma East Small School All-Star and All-State honors.

Jaken Weedn, Glencoe

Staying composed under pressure, Glencoe junior Weedn made the free throws that secured a state title. Weedn had a team-high 17.3 points per game and scored at least 20 points in 12 games, including his season-best 27 against Fort Cobb in the Area Finals. He was named the Class B State Tournament MVP.

Second Team

Gabe Battles, Morrison

Ty Grimes, Ripley

Gannon McCutchen, Perkins-Tryon

Tre’ Speer, Glencoe

Trey Tuck, Stillwater

Honorable Mention

Jordon Beaver, Glencoe

Kris Boynton, Coyle

Allen Brown, Frontier

Sutton Burnett, Pawnee

Bryson Cash, Perry

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Dylan Davidson, Perkins-Tryon

Trevin Ezell, Cushing

Dylan Hight, Perry

Allen Jones, Frontier

Isaiah Lemons, Coyle

Quincy Mouton, Perkins-Tryon

PJ Reece, Yale

Tucker Shepherd, Perkins-Tryon

Gabe Skibbe, Ripley

Barrett Stevenson, Pawnee

Jaxton Weedn, Glencoe

