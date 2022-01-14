Karie Linsenmeyer had something to say in the midst of the seventh-inning cacophony at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.
As the crowd noise enveloped the field, she stepped slightly closer to the batter’s box, where Maggie Glasgow was preparing for a nerve-racking moment in a state quarterfinal matchup against Westmoore. Linsenmeyer, the Stillwater High softball coach, wasn’t sure if her voice was audible, but she spoke up in hopes that her encouragement would reach Glasgow’s ears.
“I believe in you.”
Then Glasgow drilled a two-run walk-off homer to center field, sending Stillwater into the Class 6A state semifinals with a 5-3 victory against the Jaguars.
“That’s what coaching is about, is having kids like that succeed in a big moment,” Linsenmeyer said. “That was a good example of not quitting.”
It didn’t matter if Glasgow had heard Linsenmeyer’s message of confidence in that game-changing situation. The Lady Pioneers were aware of Linsenmeyer’s faith in them, and they adopted her attitude of unshakable persistence. With empowering leadership that propelled Stillwater into hosting a regional and advancing to the state semifinals, Linsenmeyer is the Stillwater News Press All-Area Softball Coach of the Year.
“I just think that most coaches, if they show that tenacity and they have that characteristic … my wish is that my teams will take on that personality,” Linsenmeyer said. “It doesn’t always work out that way. I’ve been doing it long enough to know that sometimes that just doesn’t work, but I always try to set the example.
“So if I don’t ever quit, then that’s what I expect of my team. I think that we definitely had that mentality this year.”
At the end of the quarterfinal game, Linsenmeyer saw how far that mindset could carry her team. Stillwater and Westmoore were tied at 3, and with home-run leader Lyric Perry at bat, the Jaguars did what Linsenmeyer expected. They intentionally walked Perry, so if the Lady Pioneers were going to win with power hitting, then they needed someone else to take on the challenge.
Senior pitcher Makenzi Swick’s sacrifice bunt brought Perry closer to home plate, but it was Glasgow, a junior, who delivered the walk-off surprise. A couple of months after the victory, the emotions flooded back to Linsenmeyer, her voice breaking as she reflected on the celebratory day for her tight-knit team.
Linsenmeyer described it as “one of the greatest moments of the season,” and Stillwater had plenty of highlights.
The Lady Pioneers (28-11 overall, 13-1 District 6A-3) ascended to the top of their district, rising above successful foes Bixby and Jenks. They hosted a regional for the first time in Linsenmeyer’s career and cruised through it with three straight victories to secure a berth into the state tournament.
The season was gratifying for Linsenmeyer not only as a coach, but also as a mom. Kaylee, her daughter, made significant contributions to the team during her junior season, reaching a milestone with her first career home run and adding more.
“It’s awesome, and that’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life is be my daughter’s coach,” Linsenmeyer said. “Being a part of her life all the time and actively involved in what she does has been a blessing and given me the opportunity to be a coach to a lot of other young women.”
Family was one of the major reasons Linsenmeyer returned to Stillwater after a lengthy hiatus from the high school softball world. Linsenmeyer coached at SHS from 1997-2000 but then departed for a job at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa. Although she spent 13 years as a college coach, her Stillwater connections remained strong.
Linsenmeyer was seeking the best educational opportunities for her son, Kody, who has special needs, and she realized a larger school system like Stillwater’s could support him. Her husband had grown up near Stillwater, and Linsenmeyer had built her college career there – she left her home state of California to play at OSU.
Living in Stillwater made sense for multiple reasons, so Linsenmeyer reunited with the Lady Pioneers’ program. In her seventh season since returning, the lessons Linsenmeyer learned as a member of OSU’s 1994 College World Series team continued to influence her.
“I just had an opportunity to gain a lot of information from a lot of different people throughout my career,” Linsenmeyer said.
Every team’s dynamic is unique, so Linsenmeyer has to have a fluid approach to coaching. Early in the fall, the Lady Pioneers were still figuring out how to mesh. They had spent the summer scattered in different places, playing for various travel ball teams, and needed time to synergize their skills.
When everyone clicked, the team chemistry became a major force behind Stillwater’s success. Linsenmeyer said the Lady Pioneers didn’t have extensive depth, so avoiding injuries was crucial, but they could rely on their starters.
Senior stars Makenzi Swick, Lyric Perry, Kendyl Prichard and Sidney McLaughlin provided experience to form the team’s backbone. Younger teammates Kaylee Linsenmeyer, Addyson Brown, Camryn Westbrook and Madalynn Shotwell settled into their roles. Cash Herber and Maggie Glasgow boosted the Lady Pioneers when they transferred from Chandler and Geary, respectively.
Linsenmeyer said she knew this team could reach the state tournament.
She just had to make sure the Lady Pioneers put their talent into action, persevering through a few difficult early-season games to live up to their potential.
“She is definitely tough at times, but she really cares about more than just us as softball players,” Swick said. “She cares about us as people, and she’s just always there for us and just a really good coach. … She’s always been really big on the little aspects of the game, doing the little things right, and then the big things will come.”
That philosophy rang true when Glasgow hit her walk-off home run against Westmoore. Although the Lady Pioneers fell to state runner-up Owasso in the semifinal game, opportunities continued to arise. Swick and McLaughlin signed with Missouri State, Herber committed to Missouri Southern State and Perry committed to Navarro College.
As those seniors prepare to play at the next level, they have Linsenmeyer’s steadfast support whether her voice is in their dugout or not. She’s their dedicated teacher, and she has also grown alongside them.
“The biggest thing is having passion for the game,” Linsenmeyer said. “If you have true passion, then you’re willing to learn. I don’t think that I know everything there is about softball. I’m still willing to learn.”
