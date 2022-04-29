When Kendra Kilpatrick looks at photographs from the day her basketball team advanced to the state tournament, she rarely sees her face.
Kilpatrick was there, coaching the Stillwater High girls to an upset victory against Putnam City West. She wanted the postgame fanfare to revolve around the players instead of her. After the final buzzer, while spectators snapped pictures of the Lady Pioneers smiling together and reveling in the moment, Kilpatrick took snapshots in her mind.
“I just kind of stepped back,” Kilpatrick said, “and I watched the girls celebrate because I wanted to remember, other than watching a video, I wanted to remember the joy.”
The pure happiness on their faces represented the fulfillment of a goal that guided Kilpatrick throughout the journey to Stillwater’s first state tournament appearance since 2005. The Lady Pioneers were sharing the glory of their accomplishment.
In her seventh season leading the program, Kilpatrick, the Stillwater News Press All-Area Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year, proved teamwork is more than a word that pops up in tired sports clichés. It was the heart of her coaching philosophy, the core value that fueled Stillwater’s ascent through the playoffs at the end of a turbulent season.
The Lady Pioneers (14-14) merged individual talents into a cohesive unit.
“I think we knew that was there,” Kilpatrick said. “We just had to figure out as coaches how to get that out of them and how to make all of our pieces work together.”
It wasn’t an easy process as the Lady Pioneers had to put together patchwork lineups. Senior point guard Mason couldn’t participate in preseason scrimmages because she was dealing with a broken elbow. Senior guard Harland had a rolled ankle partway through the season, and leading scorer Williams missed some late-season games because of COVID-19.
Along with the lineup changes, the coaching carousel was spinning because of reasons Kilpatrick couldn’t control.
During early games, assistants filled in for Kilpatrick while she was in the hospital, continuing her ongoing fight against breast cancer.
The Lady Pioneers understood their coach was dealing with something bigger than basketball. They could have let the challenges of the season dishearten them, but they reflected their coach’s model of perseverance and unselfishness.
When Kilpatrick returned from the hospital, undergoing chemotherapy, she guided her underdog team through its metamorphosis into a postseason contender.
“There was a lot going on,” Kilpatrick said. “But we knew as coaches we still had that potential.”
On Jan. 25, the Lady Pioneers showed it. Only three days after falling to Norman in the Bruce Gray Invitational, Stillwater churned out a 63-61 home victory against the Tigers.
“That was a really big turning point with that where I saw them dig down and get that grit and that determination,” Kilpatrick said. “And then really, once we started playoffs, that entire playoff run was just full of that.”
The No. 9 Lady Pioneers had to fend off Class 6A juggernauts on their path to state. They needed to somehow differentiate themselves from the competition, so Kilpatrick urged them to focus on team-oriented details.
She emphasized assists. She stressed ball security. Each effort play, every dive onto the court to secure a loose ball, mattered. Kilpatrick’s team adopted her message.
“They locked in and they embraced that, and you could tell,” Kilpatrick said.
Her strategies worked. First, the Lady Pioneers rolled past No. 8 Booker T. Washington in the playoffs. Next, after a hard-fought loss to No. 1 Bixby, Stillwater climbed through the East Division Area losers’ bracket, defeating No. 5 Tahlequah and No. 3 PC West to earn a state tournament bid.
Kilpatrick knew about the Lady Pioneers’ past teams that advanced to state.
Her husband, Ross, was an assistant coach for the 2005 squad. Current Stillwater assistant Nataly Gray-Murray competed on the 2004 state tournament team. But Kilpatrick couldn’t use those teams’ journeys as her road map to success.
The game had evolved since then – high school girls started playing at a faster pace – and Kilpatrick’s squad was full of young players with a few seasoned seniors.
“We need to know what our advantages are,” Kilpatrick said. “We need to always be the hardest-working team, so we try to come back to, did we work harder than (opponents), and did we work together?”
The Lady Pioneers maintained their work ethic, but they ran into a giant in the state quarterfinals. Eventual champion Edmond North knocked Stillwater out of the bracket with a 72-37 victory.
Despite the overwhelming loss, the Lady Pioneers could walk away from the game at Carl Albert High with points of pride.
They exceeded outside expectations. They persevered through challenges on and off the court.
Additionally, Kilpatrick mentored multiple athletes who plan to play basketball at the next level. Harland and Mason have signed with college programs, and Kilpatrick anticipates several Lady Pioneers will follow as their careers progress.
“I’m really excited to look back in three or four years and go, ‘How many of those kids actually went on to play college ball?’ because I think that’s really cool just to see that and realize that legacy that they’re carrying on,” Kilpatrick said. “They’re showing other girls, ‘You can do this, too.’”
Kilpatrick is an example for all of them.
Since stepping down from her position at Stillwater, choosing to focus on her health and time with family, Kilpatrick has been met with honors. She was named the Oklahoma Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. Kilpatrick was also chosen as a coach for the Faith7 Basketball Bowl, a charity event set for Memorial Day weekend at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Beyond the awards, her influence is evident in players like Harland, who said it was meaningful to make it to state during Kilpatrick’s last season of coaching for a while.
“It’s just really special to be there with her through that,” Harland said. “She’s just a very special person in my life, and I’m just so glad I got to experience that with her.”
In the collection of photos from the victory against Putnam City West, Kilpatrick discovered one that features herself. It’s an image of her and Harland hugging in the midst of the postgame scene at Will Rogers High in Tulsa. Tears of joy are in their eyes. Kilpatrick laughed and referred to her reaction as an “ugly cry,” but she said she doesn’t mind.
In fact, she prefers it over the “pretty picture” of her and Harland from the previous season, when Bixby crushed Stillwater’s hopes of reaching state. This year’s photo represented the exhilaration of a career highlight.
After the initial wave of emotions, the Lady Pioneers doused their coaches in water, carrying their celebration from the court to their cramped locker room.
Kilpatrick saved another snapshot in her mind.
“That was a very fun moment, a lot of laughs and a lot of smiles,” Kilpatrick said. “I will definitely remember that moment for a long, long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.