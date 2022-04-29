Long before leading the Glencoe High boys’ basketball team to a state title, Jeff Weedn made numerous trips to Jim Norick Arena as a fan.
It didn’t matter if he wasn’t coaching in the tournament. Weedn showed up at the games. His wife, Jenni, and their three sons – Jaken, Jaxton and Jaren – joined him and watched from the ivory chairs that are neatly arranged in rows behind the court’s baselines.
With the annual tradition, the family’s dream grew. While traveling home from the thrilling matchups between Oklahoma’s top high school teams, Weedn and his boys marveled at the talent they saw and imagined what it would be like if they could experience winning a state title together.
They don’t have to wonder anymore.
Jaken, Weedn’s oldest son, drained the free throws that sealed Glencoe’s Class B championship victory against Roff on March 5. Jaxton was his freshman teammate who also contributed to the standout season, and Jaren, a sixth-grader, served as an assistant for the team.
Their father was the proud coach who supported them – and all of the Panthers – every step of the way. With his tireless passion for helping his team achieve a longtime goal, Weedn is the Stillwater News Press All-Area Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year. While accepting the honor, Weedn deflected the attention from himself.
“It was never about me,” Weedn said. “It’s about the guys and them having a lifetime of memories now and a banner hanging in the gym that’s going to be there forever, and a gold ball and a state championship ring. That’s just all so special for those guys.”
At the start of his third year as Glencoe’s coach, Weedn could tell his team was primed for a deep postseason run, but he didn’t go as far as declaring the Panthers would take state. The biggest achievement was securing a spot in the tournament, Weedn said. Paul Muser, an acclaimed Oklahoma preps coach, shared that wisdom as Weedn’s mentor.
Through 18 years as a head coach in various high school basketball classes, Weedn learned why Muser’s perspective made sense.
Often, the high-caliber teams that reach the state tournament have similar skill levels, and the luckiest one leaves with the gold trophy, Weedn said. But if the Panthers hit the jackpot, perhaps it’s because they knew how to play the right cards.
Weedn said his team created its luck.
“It wasn’t one season that made this happen,” Weedn said. “It was, for each of my players individually – including myself, my family – whatever year they started playing basketball, whether that was 4 years old or seventh grade, summer basketball camps, whatever it is. All of that led to the success that we had this season, and for our family, (it’s) just a dream come true.”
Weedn referred to himself as a “gym rat,” and his sons mirror his example of discipline and dedication. Each morning, the Weedns arrive at school an hour early to shoot baskets. Their experience showed throughout Glencoe’s push for a title, and they weren’t the only ones who had spent years preparing for the opportunity.
Senior guard Brad Reeves, who moved to Glencoe when his dad was hired as superintendent, boosted the Panthers with lights-out 3-point shooting. Junior guard Tre’ Speer consistently filled the stat sheets with points, rebounds and assists.
Weedn’s team had depth, and he figured out how to manage it. From the starting lineup to the bench, players handled their responsibilities.
“We knew that out of our top eight kids, maybe even nine to 10 kids, they would start for other teams,” Weedn said. “They were talented enough to be starters on other people’s teams, so that takes a sacrifice and having the right type of mindset.”
With guidance from Weedn and investment from the roster, Glencoe rolled through its schedule. The Panthers lost only two games all season, both to Morrison.
After years of watching state tournament games from the crowd, Weedn could trade his usual baseline seat for a black folding chair at the Glencoe bench. The Panthers defeated Leedey and claimed an emphatic victory against Buffalo Valley to meet Roff in the finals.
After Jaken hit the winning free throws and Roff missed the final shot, ensuring Glencoe’s 46-45 win, emotions flooded Weedn. It was a gratifying moment for the coach and father.
“Of course when it happened in this situation, it’s not just the emotion of that one game,” Weedn said. “And it was an incredible game, and then the finish was unbelievable – but it’s all the years that have gone into it, things like that, that make it such an emotional event.”
Weedn thanked John Lazenby, the renowned Glencoe coach who preceded him, for giving his family the opportunity to inherit the program and carry on its success. For the Weedns, the humble but historic Jim Norick Arena had always been like a basketball Disneyland, a place where colossal dreams somehow become possible for small-town teams. This time, the magical season belonged to the Panthers.
“A lot of times, coaches can’t explain it,” Weedn said. “I know I’m at a loss for words to just try to explain (it). It was just special. Everything fell into place, and things went our way.”
