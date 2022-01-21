For Cory Bales, one game encapsulated the Morrison High football team’s midseason turnaround.
Based on the way everything started for the Wildcats, the prospect of defeating district foe Hominy looked bleak. Morrison had fallen into an early 28-0 deficit on its home field. Hominy was stifling the Wildcats’ rushing attack, the cornerstone of their offense. Most signs indicated Morrison was on its way to a fourth loss, which would drop the team’s win percentage below .500 again, a backtrack after two district victories.
On the brink of disappointment, the Wildcats went through a second-half metamorphosis. Morrison’s defense tightened up, and the offense gelled as quarterback Jalen Powell, a former wide receiver, unleashed his pass game to showcase his team’s multifaceted identity. The Wildcats stormed to a monstrous 34-28 comeback victory with the guidance of seasoned coach Bales, proving their abilities to regroup and rebuild.
“No doubt about it, that was the moment right there,” Bales said.
The Wildcats’ defining trait of resilience, their theme of pushing through a tough beginning and using a new strategy to rally, became apparent as they morphed into a legitimate playoff contender and rose to the top of District A-6. With an innovative, resolute approach to leading the Wildcats into the Class A state semifinals after early-season struggles, Bales distinguished himself as the News Press All-Area Football Coach of the Year.
“It was a great run,” Bales said. “It was one of the funner years when you start looking back on everything, just watching how much better the kids got from Day 1 to 17 weeks later, so they were a very impressive group.”
After 17 seasons as Morrison’s head coach, Bales has seen a multitude of talented athletes don the red-and-white Wildcats jerseys on Friday nights. He knows what it’s like to be one of them, too.
Bales, who graduated from Morrison in 1990, competed on title-winning teams when coach Dennis Casey, the football field’s namesake, was shaping the program into an eight-man dynasty. In 2008, Bales kept the Wildcats steady through their transition from eight-man to 11-man football, capping the season with a Class A title.
Bales has consistently been a key figure in Morrison’s rise to greatness, but this season was unique. Early injuries left the Wildcats’ depth chart looking like a jigsaw puzzle with pieces missing throughout it. For Morrison (10-4 overall, 6-0 District A-6) to compete, let alone advance into the postseason, Bales had to figure out how to fill those first-string gaps.
He and his staff rearranged the lineup, bumping players up from backup roles and shuffling other guys to new spots. Senior quarterback Jared Harmon had hurt his throwing shoulder, so wide receiver Powell emerged as the new signal-caller. Other receivers moved to the offensive line, lacking size but making up for it with effort. Sophomore Grahm Williams stepped in at pulling guard, impressing Bales.
“It was neat to watch them be so unselfish and just do whatever it took to make us the best team we could put out there on a Friday,” Bales said.
At first, it might have seemed like a makeshift lineup, just enough for the Wildcats to weather the difficult weeks of nondistrict play. Morrison dropped three of its four nondistrict games, starting the season with a shutout loss to Class 2A opponent Oklahoma Christian School.
Despite the hurdles, Bales didn’t let the Wildcats wither. The revamped group of starters could grow into a smooth-running unit, but it needed time. Newcomers kept working, and injured players recovered to ease their way into the lineup again. Harmon rejoined the defense as a safety, but because his shoulder was still on the mend, he served as a receiver while Powell stayed at quarterback.
Bales figured out how his team could maximize its skills, and the Wildcats maintained their eagerness to work.
“They give you everything they have,” Bales said. “And obviously there’s times where we may be outathleted or outsized or even outstrengthed, but they play so hard and are very dedicated to what they do, and so it just makes it a special place to be a part of a program.”
When district play rolled around, the shift began. Morrison soundly defeated Chelsea and Woodland, but Bales identified the Hominy game, the third district matchup of the season, as the watershed moment. The Wildcats’ success in clawing back from a 28-point disadvantage gave them something they could carry into the rest of the season.
“It was just kind of from that point forward, (there was) a lot of confidence in the locker room with the kids,” Bales said. “And it just grew week by week from there.”
The victories kept piling up, too. Morrison beat rival Pawnee 48-20, throttled Caney Valley 30-8 and claimed a 32-14 win against Choteau-Mazie to preserve a flawless district record. As the No. 1 team in District A-6, Morrison had not only earned a playoff berth, but also solidified its status as a host site, an always-meaningful accomplishment for Bales.
With a sizable home crowd gathered at Dennis Casey Field, the Wildcats powered through their first three postseason matchups, storming past Oklahoma Union and Stroud before avenging their Week Four nondistrict loss to Tonkawa with a victory that secured their state semifinal spot.
After nine straight wins, Morrison fell one point short of the title game. Ringling, the eventual runner-up, slipped past the Wildcats 13-12 in a neutral-site matchup to meet Cashion in the face-off for the trophy.
Although Morrison had a standout season and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016, the ending was painful for Bales after he and his team invested so much time and effort into navigating the postseason, even practicing throughout Thanksgiving week.
“You’re heartbroken for a while,” Bales said. “It takes a while to get over. It will sting me and my coaches for quite some time and sting a lot of those players.”
The Wildcats can’t overlook the disheartening ending, but it’s only one piece of the story of their season. The semifinal berth, the home playoff games and the No. 1 district ranking are achievements that seemed improbable when Morrison was fighting to stay afloat through the nondistrict schedule. With Bales’ patience and resourcefulness, those faraway goals became possible, hinting at future success for the newcomers who settled into their roles.
“We’re always optimistic, always looking forward to the next go-around,” Bales said. “And watching kids that when it becomes their turn, they go perform at a very high level.”
As Bales reflected on the past season and offered a preview of the next one, he made sure to draw attention to the people who worked alongside him. Running back Tyler Voss and defensive end Taten Rupp brought steady senior leadership to a growing team. Bales expressed his gratitude for his staff full of football expertise and longtime Morrison ties – the group includes his son, Braden Bales, as well as former coach Casey.
“When you win things like this, you don’t win it just because you’re the head coach,” Bales said. “You gotta have great coaches around you and great kids, and that’s evident at any level, and I’m very fortunate to have that here at Morrison.”
