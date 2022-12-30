Stillwater High football coach Tucker Barnard had completely forgotten what his dad told him a decade prior to that moment.
In the aftermath of leading the Pioneers to a win over Choctaw in the Class 6A-II title game in early December, Barnard shared a moment with his father, who hadn’t forgotten at all.
“My dad reminded me at some point that, when I got this job 12 years ago, he said, ‘Well, I figured you could talk yourself into the job. Now we’ll see if you can really get the job done,’” Barnard said.
More than a decade later and roughly a month removed from putting the finishing touches on an undefeated season with the program’s second-ever Gold Ball, Barnard is the News Press’ 2022 All-Area Football Coach of the Year.
“I mean, it’s an honor. There’s no doubt,” Barnard said. “It’s flattering and all that … but, I don’t know, the head coach might get too much credit. We’ve got great coaches, so many people who have put in so much time. I’m just a piece of the puzzle, a cog in the wheel.”
This season for the ages was the culmination of the ones leading up to it. Barnard took over in 2011 on the heels of five-straight trips to the state championship – that resulted in four titles – at Shiloh Christian (Arkansas). That’s what he yearned for since joining the Pioneers.
With Oklahoma’s perennial powerhouse Bixby moving up to Class 6A-I this season after capturing the Class 6A-II’s Gold Ball in seven of the previous eight seasons, the door was wide open.
And it didn’t take Barnard long to realize the Pioneers were the ones who could walk right through it and slam it shut. Actually, he came to that realization in Week 1.
Stillwater kicked off the fall with an interstate matchup against Greenwood (Arkansas), a program that Barnard is familiar with, and a program that’s won six state titles since 2010. The Pioneers didn’t have very many problems with the Bulldogs, moving onto Week 2 with a 41-27 win in hand.
That was one of Greenwood’s two losses this fall, with the other coming in another trip to the title game.
“When we beat Greenwood, I really thought that might be the best team we see all year,” Barnard said. “I just knew then, like, ‘OK, we have a legitimate chance of doing it.’”
They did, in fact, have a chance of doing it. And they did, though he couldn’t describe it – even if he wanted to.
He’s seen the videos by now. He’s watched himself start to trot onto the field in celebration before almost dropping to his knees after being overcome with emotion. That moment is conflicting, he said. It’s something he’s only felt on a few other occasions.
“It’s kind of an emotional release of all of the years that we put in trying to win that game,” Barnard said.
“To me, it kind of felt the same way as when our babies were born. The emotion is so strange, because you’re so happy, but you’re crying. Somebody says something to you, and it just makes you cry again. I mean, to me, that’s why it’s hard to really describe.”
In a season that featured Barnard picking up the 100th win of his career, he wouldn’t dare step into the spotlight. He’d rather turn it away from himself and onto those who he feels deserve equal credit for winning the program’s first state title in 55 years.
But he’s the one who has stayed the course – the one who paved it, really – and finally accomplished a mission that started the same year the eighth and final Harry Potter movie premiered. Senior quarterback Gage Gundy recognizes that, too.
“It just feels good, like, not only winning for us, but winning for these coaches,” Gundy said. “They deserve it after all the hard work they put in.
“That’s my quarterback coach and head coach. That’s who I’ve been going through football with for the past six years of my life. So, it’s just a really big deal.”
When asked, Barnard couldn’t choose any particular moment that’ll stick with him from the season. Instead, he’ll remember one characteristic that he feels personified the Pioneers this fall: toughness.
That was evidenced in JaKobe Sanders tweaking his ankle and returning two games later when he “probably could’ve missed four,” Barnard said. It’s in Cameron Johnson injuring his shoulder against Greenwood and not missing a game all season. It’s in Josh Ford scheduling surgery four days after the title game and still playing in it.
“For me, probably more than touchdowns, it’s stuff like that,” Barnard said. “It’s those things, man. Those moments of those kids just being super tough and doing things you wouldn’t even really ask them to do.
“Those moments of tough are the things that I’ll probably remember throughout my life more than I will about actual plays and touchdowns and things like that.”
That toughness played a large part in the Pioneers winning it all this season.
It’s something that Barnard instilled in his program, setting an example that his players have – and still do – follow. It’s what carried them through each and every roadblock on the journey. And it’ll stick with Barnard and Co. as they head into 2023, looking to successfully defend a state title for the first time ever.
