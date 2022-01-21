Clements sack celebration.jpg (copy)

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Stillwater High senior linebacker Chance Clements is a first-team All-Area honoree.

From Class 6A-II through Class C, area high school football teams featured athletes who showcased leadership, versatility and talent throughout the 2021 season.

Young stars emerged at the varsity level, and upperclassmen grew into larger roles. The News Press All-Area Football Team recognizes these athletes who played essential roles in working toward team goals while building impressive individual resumes. Each of the eight area football programs are represented.

Coach of the Year: Cory Bales, Morrison

In his 17th season as Morrison’s head coach, Bales guided the Wildcats into the Class A playoff semifinals. Morrison dealt with injuries early in the season, but Bales rearranged his lineup to help the Wildcats maximize their talent. Morrison finished the season as the No. 1 team in District A-6, defeating every district opponent.

Player of the Year: Tyler Voss, Morrison

Voss, the District A-6 Player of the Year, followed a successful junior campaign with a stronger senior season, continuing to elevate Morrison’s offense and defense. He not only eluded defenders for 2,253 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, but also caught nine passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. As a linebacker, Voss racked up 108 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions.

First Team

Malique Barber, Pawnee

Averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game, senior running back Barber powered Pawnee into the Class A quarterfinals. He stockpiled 1,428 yards with 260 rush attempts and 21 touchdowns. Although Ringling kept Pawnee out of the semifinals, Barber had a stellar night in his last game, scoring four touchdowns.

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Senior running back Malique Barber energized Pawnee's offense in the playoffs. 

 

Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing

Cushing went 6-1 in District 4A-2, and Berlowitz’s explosive junior season was a major reason for the success. As the starting quarterback, he threw for 3,137 yards and 32 touchdowns, completing 63% of his pass attempts. Berlowitz also ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

Kris Boynton, Coyle

Boynton was a leader as one of only two seniors on Coyle’s team. The Bluejackets depended on him as a tight end/running back. He recorded 304 receiving yards for six touchdowns along with 362 rushing yards for three touchdowns.

Gabe Brown, Stillwater

Senior linebacker Brown dealt with midseason injuries, but he provided steady leadership whether he was in the middle of the field or on the sideline. He returned to the lineup to help Stillwater finish second in District 6A-II-1 and advance to the state semifinals against Bixby. Brown, an OSU signee, made his mark in the Pioneers’ record books, ranking fifth on the all-time career tackles list with 277.

Chance Clements, Stillwater

Like Brown, senior linebacker Clements recovered from a midseason injury to help the Pioneers play to their full potential at a crucial point in the year. Clements, who plans to walk on at OSU, made 69 tackles, ranking second on the team despite missing four games. He also had one forced fumble.

Camden Crooks, Cushing

Crooks made a massive impact on the Tigers’ season as a wide receiver and a defensive back. He recorded 1,624 receiving yards with 93 catches, accounting for 45% of starting quarterback Berlowitz’s pass completions. Crooks’ ball-hawk skills allowed him to grab five interceptions and recover four fumbles.

Chance Davis, Perry

Davis was a disruptive force on Perry’s defensive line. He accumulated 101 tackles and 7.5 sacks, receiving recognition as the Defensive End of the Year in District 2A-1. Davis also rushed for 384 yards.

Osker Ehrlich, Stillwater

Ehrlich’s consistency as a long snapper gave Stillwater a critical advantage on special teams. As a senior, he went 101 for 102 and made three tackles. Ehrlich’s rare talent brought him national spotlight – he was one of three finalists for the 2021 Chris Rubio Award, which goes to the top high school long snapper in the country.

Gage Gundy, Stillwater

In his first year as Stillwater’s starting quarterback, Gundy showed poise under pressure, securing crunch-time victories for the Pioneers against Mustang and Deer Creek. He threw for 1,530 yards and 19 touchdowns while proving his dual-threat abilities – with 476 yards and eight touchdowns, he was the Pioneers’ third-leading rusher. Gundy also served as Stillwater’s punter throughout the season.

Stillwater High quarterback Gage Gundy led the Pioneers through a highly competitive District 6A-II-1 schedule. 

Nick Harris, Yale

During his senior season, Harris showed his talents at linebacker and fullback. He had 89 stops, including 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. Harris also averaged 6.37 yards per carry for a total of 200 rushing yards and a touchdown, and he added 67 yards on four receptions.

Conner Lieb, Pawnee

Lieb played a pivotal role in Pawnee’s playoff push into the quarterfinals. He provided senior leadership on both sides of the ball, starting as a guard as well as a defensive lineman who had 60 tackles.

Riley Matheson, Cushing

Matheson was a key contributor to a Cushing defense that allowed no opponent to score more than 26 points. As a junior middle linebacker, he racked up 165 stops, including 18 tackles for loss and four sacks. With one year of high school left, Matheson already has 352 career tackles.

Tayveon Morton, Stillwater

During his senior season, Morton’s shift from right guard to left tackle highlighted his versatility. He started on an offensive line that allowed Stillwater to average 5.32 yards per carry and nearly 200 rushing yards per game, and he was one of seven Pioneers to make the All-Conference first team.

Hunter Robinson, Perkins-Tryon

Robinson fit the definition of a utility player. His 82 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions set him apart as a first-team All-District defensive back, and he also showcased his talents as a wide receiver and a punt returner. Robinson had 471 receiving yards for five touchdowns and added four scores on special teams, averaging 19 yards on each punt return.

Taten Rupp, Morrison

Rupp’s stat line speaks for itself: 104 tackles, 17 sacks, five fumble recoveries, a safety and an interception. As a senior defensive end, he was crowned the District A-6 Defensive Player of the Year. He also tallied 536 receiving yards for eight touchdowns.

JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater

As a junior center, Sanders brought impressive strength to the offensive line – in the weight room, he broke Stillwater’s squat record at 605 pounds. His skill is also evident in his season highlight reel, which is packed with pancake blocks. Sanders received first-team Big All-City recognition from The Oklahoman and holds a scholarship offer from OSU.

Tre Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon

Stevenson fueled Perkins-Tryon’s run game as a sophomore. He averaged 96 rushing yards per game with a total of 1,141, including 18 touchdowns. As a defensive end, Stevenson had 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.

As a sophomore, Tre Stevenson played a key role in Perkins-Tryon's success on offense and defense.

Gunnar Thrash, Perkins-Tryon

Thrash patiently waited his turn throughout his career and earned his opportunity as Perkins-Tryon’s starting quarterback during his senior season. He quickly settled into his role, throwing for 1,864 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding six rushing scores. After leading the Demons to a 6-1 district record and an appearance in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Thrash was named the 3A-1 District Offensive MVP.

Holden Thompson, Stillwater

The Pioneers needed someone to boost their run game after Qwontrel Walker graduated, and Thompson delivered. As a sophomore and first-year starter, he stockpiled 1,101 rushing yards on 196 carries and 15 touchdowns.

Eli Williams, Stillwater

Eli Williams had already proven himself as a reliable starter during his junior season. After star cornerback Tevin Williams left for Baylor, Eli embraced his role as a seasoned senior in the Pioneers’ secondary. With 52 tackles, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, Eli Williams was honored as an All-District Co-Corner of the Year.

Rocky Woods, Morrison

Woods, who received All-District accolades as a defensive back, had 66 tackles and five interceptions during his senior season. He also contributed to Morrison’s success on offense, logging 640 receiving yards for 47 catches and two touchdowns.

Second Team

Owen Armstrong, Yale

Treg Bowman, Perry

Brayden Burke, Stillwater

Sutton Burnett, Pawnee

Whelan Carson, Perry

Cashtin Craycraft, Perkins-Tryon

Nicky Caesar, Pawnee

Trace Clark, Coyle

Hagen Cundiff, Perkins-Tryon

Chase Edwards, Stillwater

Caden Hall, Perry

Jared Harmon, Morrison

Harry Jackson, Perkins-Tryon

Braxton Lightfoot, Perkins-Tryon

Jake Mitchell, Pawnee

Quincy Mouton, Perkins-Tryon

Cornelius Prather, Yale

Jalen Powell, Morrison

Ty Smithton, Stilllwater

Jayden Tackett, Perkins-Tryon

Dezmond Williams, Perry

Lane Yaunt, Cushing

Honorable Mentions

Brody Berlowitz, Cushing

Harlan Britt, Pawnee

Kaleb Coffman, Yale

Kamren Coffman, Yale

Nicolas Flores, Cushing

Charlie Gilbreath, Perry

Ethan Hughes, Perry

Alex Jennings, Coyle

Noah Jones, Cushing

Chuck Long, Pawnee

Jake Mitchell, Pawnee

Caleb Peery, Cushing

Jesse Poole, Yale

Caymon Prather, Yale

Sammy Reece, Yale

Brody Todd, Cushing

