From Class 6A-II through Class C, area high school football teams featured athletes who showcased leadership, versatility and talent throughout the 2021 season.
Young stars emerged at the varsity level, and upperclassmen grew into larger roles. The News Press All-Area Football Team recognizes these athletes who played essential roles in working toward team goals while building impressive individual resumes. Each of the eight area football programs are represented.
Coach of the Year: Cory Bales, Morrison
In his 17th season as Morrison’s head coach, Bales guided the Wildcats into the Class A playoff semifinals. Morrison dealt with injuries early in the season, but Bales rearranged his lineup to help the Wildcats maximize their talent. Morrison finished the season as the No. 1 team in District A-6, defeating every district opponent.
Player of the Year: Tyler Voss, Morrison
Voss, the District A-6 Player of the Year, followed a successful junior campaign with a stronger senior season, continuing to elevate Morrison’s offense and defense. He not only eluded defenders for 2,253 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, but also caught nine passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. As a linebacker, Voss racked up 108 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions.
First Team
Malique Barber, Pawnee
Averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game, senior running back Barber powered Pawnee into the Class A quarterfinals. He stockpiled 1,428 yards with 260 rush attempts and 21 touchdowns. Although Ringling kept Pawnee out of the semifinals, Barber had a stellar night in his last game, scoring four touchdowns.
Blaze Berlowitz, Cushing
Cushing went 6-1 in District 4A-2, and Berlowitz’s explosive junior season was a major reason for the success. As the starting quarterback, he threw for 3,137 yards and 32 touchdowns, completing 63% of his pass attempts. Berlowitz also ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns.
Kris Boynton, Coyle
Boynton was a leader as one of only two seniors on Coyle’s team. The Bluejackets depended on him as a tight end/running back. He recorded 304 receiving yards for six touchdowns along with 362 rushing yards for three touchdowns.
Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Senior linebacker Brown dealt with midseason injuries, but he provided steady leadership whether he was in the middle of the field or on the sideline. He returned to the lineup to help Stillwater finish second in District 6A-II-1 and advance to the state semifinals against Bixby. Brown, an OSU signee, made his mark in the Pioneers’ record books, ranking fifth on the all-time career tackles list with 277.
Chance Clements, Stillwater
Like Brown, senior linebacker Clements recovered from a midseason injury to help the Pioneers play to their full potential at a crucial point in the year. Clements, who plans to walk on at OSU, made 69 tackles, ranking second on the team despite missing four games. He also had one forced fumble.
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Crooks made a massive impact on the Tigers’ season as a wide receiver and a defensive back. He recorded 1,624 receiving yards with 93 catches, accounting for 45% of starting quarterback Berlowitz’s pass completions. Crooks’ ball-hawk skills allowed him to grab five interceptions and recover four fumbles.
Chance Davis, Perry
Davis was a disruptive force on Perry’s defensive line. He accumulated 101 tackles and 7.5 sacks, receiving recognition as the Defensive End of the Year in District 2A-1. Davis also rushed for 384 yards.
Osker Ehrlich, Stillwater
Ehrlich’s consistency as a long snapper gave Stillwater a critical advantage on special teams. As a senior, he went 101 for 102 and made three tackles. Ehrlich’s rare talent brought him national spotlight – he was one of three finalists for the 2021 Chris Rubio Award, which goes to the top high school long snapper in the country.
Gage Gundy, Stillwater
In his first year as Stillwater’s starting quarterback, Gundy showed poise under pressure, securing crunch-time victories for the Pioneers against Mustang and Deer Creek. He threw for 1,530 yards and 19 touchdowns while proving his dual-threat abilities – with 476 yards and eight touchdowns, he was the Pioneers’ third-leading rusher. Gundy also served as Stillwater’s punter throughout the season.
Nick Harris, Yale
During his senior season, Harris showed his talents at linebacker and fullback. He had 89 stops, including 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. Harris also averaged 6.37 yards per carry for a total of 200 rushing yards and a touchdown, and he added 67 yards on four receptions.
Conner Lieb, Pawnee
Lieb played a pivotal role in Pawnee’s playoff push into the quarterfinals. He provided senior leadership on both sides of the ball, starting as a guard as well as a defensive lineman who had 60 tackles.
Riley Matheson, Cushing
Matheson was a key contributor to a Cushing defense that allowed no opponent to score more than 26 points. As a junior middle linebacker, he racked up 165 stops, including 18 tackles for loss and four sacks. With one year of high school left, Matheson already has 352 career tackles.
Tayveon Morton, Stillwater
During his senior season, Morton’s shift from right guard to left tackle highlighted his versatility. He started on an offensive line that allowed Stillwater to average 5.32 yards per carry and nearly 200 rushing yards per game, and he was one of seven Pioneers to make the All-Conference first team.
Hunter Robinson, Perkins-Tryon
Robinson fit the definition of a utility player. His 82 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions set him apart as a first-team All-District defensive back, and he also showcased his talents as a wide receiver and a punt returner. Robinson had 471 receiving yards for five touchdowns and added four scores on special teams, averaging 19 yards on each punt return.
Taten Rupp, Morrison
Rupp’s stat line speaks for itself: 104 tackles, 17 sacks, five fumble recoveries, a safety and an interception. As a senior defensive end, he was crowned the District A-6 Defensive Player of the Year. He also tallied 536 receiving yards for eight touchdowns.
JaKobe Sanders, Stillwater
As a junior center, Sanders brought impressive strength to the offensive line – in the weight room, he broke Stillwater’s squat record at 605 pounds. His skill is also evident in his season highlight reel, which is packed with pancake blocks. Sanders received first-team Big All-City recognition from The Oklahoman and holds a scholarship offer from OSU.
Tre Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon
Stevenson fueled Perkins-Tryon’s run game as a sophomore. He averaged 96 rushing yards per game with a total of 1,141, including 18 touchdowns. As a defensive end, Stevenson had 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Gunnar Thrash, Perkins-Tryon
Thrash patiently waited his turn throughout his career and earned his opportunity as Perkins-Tryon’s starting quarterback during his senior season. He quickly settled into his role, throwing for 1,864 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding six rushing scores. After leading the Demons to a 6-1 district record and an appearance in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Thrash was named the 3A-1 District Offensive MVP.
Holden Thompson, Stillwater
The Pioneers needed someone to boost their run game after Qwontrel Walker graduated, and Thompson delivered. As a sophomore and first-year starter, he stockpiled 1,101 rushing yards on 196 carries and 15 touchdowns.
Eli Williams, Stillwater
Eli Williams had already proven himself as a reliable starter during his junior season. After star cornerback Tevin Williams left for Baylor, Eli embraced his role as a seasoned senior in the Pioneers’ secondary. With 52 tackles, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, Eli Williams was honored as an All-District Co-Corner of the Year.
Rocky Woods, Morrison
Woods, who received All-District accolades as a defensive back, had 66 tackles and five interceptions during his senior season. He also contributed to Morrison’s success on offense, logging 640 receiving yards for 47 catches and two touchdowns.
Second Team
Owen Armstrong, Yale
Treg Bowman, Perry
Brayden Burke, Stillwater
Sutton Burnett, Pawnee
Whelan Carson, Perry
Cashtin Craycraft, Perkins-Tryon
Nicky Caesar, Pawnee
Trace Clark, Coyle
Hagen Cundiff, Perkins-Tryon
Chase Edwards, Stillwater
Caden Hall, Perry
Jared Harmon, Morrison
Harry Jackson, Perkins-Tryon
Braxton Lightfoot, Perkins-Tryon
Jake Mitchell, Pawnee
Quincy Mouton, Perkins-Tryon
Cornelius Prather, Yale
Jalen Powell, Morrison
Ty Smithton, Stilllwater
Jayden Tackett, Perkins-Tryon
Dezmond Williams, Perry
Lane Yaunt, Cushing
Honorable Mentions
Brody Berlowitz, Cushing
Harlan Britt, Pawnee
Kaleb Coffman, Yale
Kamren Coffman, Yale
Nicolas Flores, Cushing
Charlie Gilbreath, Perry
Ethan Hughes, Perry
Alex Jennings, Coyle
Noah Jones, Cushing
Chuck Long, Pawnee
Jake Mitchell, Pawnee
Caleb Peery, Cushing
Jesse Poole, Yale
Caymon Prather, Yale
Sammy Reece, Yale
Brody Todd, Cushing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.