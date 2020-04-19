Although no girls’ basketball teams in the News Press area advanced to the state tournament this year, there was a balance of power across the region.
The Ripley High girls finished with the best team winning percentage, but were quite balanced as far as individual scoring. Perkins-Tryon, Glencoe and Frontier were once again tough teams all winter.
Morrison had an improved year, coming off its first-ever softball state championship. Despite one of the youngest teams in the area, Stillwater improved its win total from a year ago.
There were many great players in the area this, but it’s been narrowed down to three teams of five players and an honorable mention list. Here are this year’s All-Area Girls’ Basketball teams.
First Team
Braylee Dale, Perry
The Lady Maroons were led by Dale, who averaged a double-double for the season. She scored 14.4 points and grabbed 11.9 rebounds per game this year. Dale also had 2.1 steals and one block per game, helping her team to a winning record.
Kayla Frank, Glencoe
A big reason why the Lady Panthers were 20-10 this year was Frank. She averaged 17.5 points and and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. She also averaged two assists and 2.4 steals per contest.
Chrissen Harland, Stillwater
The Lady Pioneers sophomore guard was a key part of the team’s rebuilding this year. She scored 11.3 points per game, while averaging 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. She was named an all-conference player.
Jamie Molina , Frontier
As a freshman, Molina gave the Lady Mustangs a spark they needed after graduating a large, talented class a year ago. Molina led the team with 15.3 points, 7.2 rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per game.
Alice Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon
The Tulsa 7 Conference Most Valuable Player was named to the all-tournament team for the Lady Demons’ three tournaments. She averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She finished her career with 1,236 points, and will be playing at Abilene Christian University next year.
Second Team
Kelsie McCollom, Ripley
The Lady Warriors’ leading scorer was a sophomore guard. McCollum averaged 11.7 points per game for a team that finished one win shy of a state berth.
Ella Raines, Perkins-Tryon
Raines led the Lady Demons with 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds this season. She also averaged more than one blocked shot per contest. Raines was an all-conference selection.
Sylvia Skinner, Yale
The Lady Bulldogs’ senior, who signed to play at Sterling College in Kansas, averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game this year.
Haeli Stevens, Pawnee
As a sophomore, Stevens was a force for the Lady Bears. She scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds per contest this year.
Jasmine Warriner, Morrison
The Lady Wildcats were quite balanced this winter, but the senior guard led the team with 10.3 points per game. She also averagd 3.9 rebounds and two assists per contest in her final season.
Third Team
Olivia Littlecook, Frontier
Freshman who averaged 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Kelly McBroom, Cushing
Sophomore led the team with 8.3 points per game. Also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.
Aubrey Taylor, Coyle
Junior who has 1,125 career points as a three-year all-conference player.
Erica Terrell, Ripley
Junior guard who averaged 7.1 points and 2.8 steals per game this year.
Claudia Van Zant, Stillwater
Junior forward who averaged 8.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. She also had 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Honorable Mention
Cushing – Katelyn Carrier, Lola Nanaeto, Kylie Neilson, Jayse Nicholas and Rachel Sherwood
Frontier – Alena Sly
Glencoe – Emily Cavett, Jill Clark, Kate Goeringer and Samara Ryba
Morrison – Kaylyn Raper, Kallie Rupp and Maddy Wehrenburg
Pawnee – Lexie Tatum
Perkins-Tryon – Bailey Kerns
Ripley – Zoe Dixon and Carlee Mollet
Stillwater – Isabel Lynch and Jayden Mason
Yale – Jocy Armstrong and Kinzie Ballard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.