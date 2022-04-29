It was a historic season for girls’ basketball programs at Stillwater-area high schools.
Teams such as Stillwater and Perry made deep postseason runs, and talented individuals left their marks in school record books.
Each year, the Stillwater News Press honors the basketball players who made exceptional contributions to their teams. Here are the 2022 Stillwater News Press All-Area Girls’ Basketball honorees.
Coach of the Year: Kendra Kilpatrick, Stillwater
In her seventh season as Stillwater’s coach, Kilpatrick led the Lady Pioneers to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. In the playoffs, Kilpatrick guided Stillwater to upset victories against Booker T. Washington, Tahlequah and Putnam City West.
Player of the Year: Janiyah Williams, Stillwater
Freshman guard Williams played an essential role in Stillwater’s postseason run. She played a team-high 29 minutes per game and led the Lady Pioneers with 18.9 points per game. Williams, who has received recognition from espnW as a top-25 national prospect in her recruiting class, shattered Stillwater’s single-season scoring record with 492 points. She has 18 Division I offers.
First Team
Braylee Dale, Perry
Senior forward Dale was a consistent force in the paint as the Lady Maroons compiled a 24-3 record and advanced to the Class 3A state tournament semifinals. Dale contributed 13.2 points per game and seven rebounds per game, along with totals of 42 steals and 12 blocks. In the quarterfinals, she had 23 points and nine rebounds to propel Perry past Sequoyah Tahlequah. Dale has signed with NOC Enid.
Chrissen Harland, Stillwater
Senior guard Harland provided leadership throughout the season, impacting the Lady Pioneers in multiple ways. She averaged 11.9 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game. Harland also had 23 steals and 14 blocks, and her 2,091 career minutes rank fifth in program history. She signed to play at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
Jayden Mason, Stillwater
Kilpatrick has often praised senior point guard Mason’s effort plays and defensive tenacity. Mason set the Lady Pioneers’ single-game records of 10 assists and 10 steals, and her 168 career steals rank second in program history. She signed to play basketball and run track at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany.
Haeli Stevens, Pawnee
Senior center Stevens averaged a double-double. She contributed 11.3 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game as her Class 2A Pawnee team went 15-11 and advanced to regionals. Stevens also added 2.4 assists per game and two steals per game.
Maddy Wehrenberg, Morrison
Despite dealing with a rolled ankle, senior leader Wehrenberg fueled Morrison’s run into the Area tournament. In the postseason, she averaged 15.8 points per game and shot 80% from the free-throw line. Throughout the season, Wehrenberg averaged 12.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 2.8 steals per game.
Second Team
Kennedy Hight, Perry
Kelsie McCollum, Ripley
Naliyah McLaurin, Coyle
Maebry Shields, Perry
Josey West, Perry
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Madi Alexander, Cushing
Kinzey Ballard, Yale
Anais Bible, Frontier
Kimberly Dooley, Cushing
Brooklyn Gobble, Ripley
Taylor Grant, Pawnee
DarcieAnn Green, Glencoe
Khloy Guinn, Glencoe
Kali Harting, Glencoe
Brooklyn Howell, Ripley
Karman Jones, Perkins-Tryon
Breelyn Kime, Mulhall-Orlando
Ashley Larson, Perkins-Tryon
Olivia Littlecook, Frontier
Kelly McBroom, Cushing
Jamie Molina, Frontier
Ella Nanaeto, Cushing
Kaitlyn O’Neal, Mulhall-Orlando
Kenzie O’Neal, Mulhall-Orlando
Emily Parsons, Mulhall-Orlando
Jayden Pilkington, Glencoe
Brooklyn Ross, Glencoe
Kallie Rupp, Morrison
Hally Vaughn, Morrison
Kelli Veit, Morrison
Paris Warriner, Morrison
Bella Wilson, Pawnee
