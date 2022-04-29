Pawnee Stevens rebound over Dale.jpg (copy)

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Pawnee High senior Haeli Stevens hauls down a rebound over Perry senior Braylee Dale. Stevens and Dale are both All-Area first-team selections. 

It was a historic season for girls’ basketball programs at Stillwater-area high schools. 

Teams such as Stillwater and Perry made deep postseason runs, and talented individuals left their marks in school record books. 

Each year, the Stillwater News Press honors the basketball players who made exceptional contributions to their teams. Here are the 2022 Stillwater News Press All-Area Girls’ Basketball honorees.

Coach of the Year: Kendra Kilpatrick, Stillwater

In her seventh season as Stillwater’s coach, Kilpatrick led the Lady Pioneers to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. In the playoffs, Kilpatrick guided Stillwater to upset victories against Booker T. Washington, Tahlequah and Putnam City West.

Player of the Year: Janiyah Williams, Stillwater

Freshman guard Williams played an essential role in Stillwater’s postseason run. She played a team-high 29 minutes per game and led the Lady Pioneers with 18.9 points per game. Williams, who has received recognition from espnW as a top-25 national prospect in her recruiting class, shattered Stillwater’s single-season scoring record with 492 points. She has 18 Division I offers.

First Team

Braylee Dale, Perry

Senior forward Dale was a consistent force in the paint as the Lady Maroons compiled a 24-3 record and advanced to the Class 3A state tournament semifinals. Dale contributed 13.2 points per game and seven rebounds per game, along with totals of 42 steals and 12 blocks. In the quarterfinals, she had 23 points and nine rebounds to propel Perry past Sequoyah Tahlequah. Dale has signed with NOC Enid.

Chrissen Harland, Stillwater

Senior guard Harland provided leadership throughout the season, impacting the Lady Pioneers in multiple ways. She averaged 11.9 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game. Harland also had 23 steals and 14 blocks, and her 2,091 career minutes rank fifth in program history. She signed to play at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.

Jayden Mason, Stillwater

Kilpatrick has often praised senior point guard Mason’s effort plays and defensive tenacity. Mason set the Lady Pioneers’ single-game records of 10 assists and 10 steals, and her 168 career steals rank second in program history. She signed to play basketball and run track at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany.

Haeli Stevens, Pawnee

Senior center Stevens averaged a double-double. She contributed 11.3 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game as her Class 2A Pawnee team went 15-11 and advanced to regionals. Stevens also added 2.4 assists per game and two steals per game.

Maddy Wehrenberg, Morrison

Despite dealing with a rolled ankle, senior leader Wehrenberg fueled Morrison’s run into the Area tournament. In the postseason, she averaged 15.8 points per game and shot 80% from the free-throw line. Throughout the season, Wehrenberg averaged 12.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 2.8 steals per game.

Second Team

Kennedy Hight, Perry

Kelsie McCollum, Ripley

Naliyah McLaurin, Coyle

Maebry Shields, Perry

Josey West, Perry

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Madi Alexander, Cushing

Kinzey Ballard, Yale

Anais Bible, Frontier

Kimberly Dooley, Cushing

Brooklyn Gobble, Ripley

Taylor Grant, Pawnee

DarcieAnn Green, Glencoe

Khloy Guinn, Glencoe

Kali Harting, Glencoe

Brooklyn Howell, Ripley

Karman Jones, Perkins-Tryon

Breelyn Kime, Mulhall-Orlando

Ashley Larson, Perkins-Tryon

Olivia Littlecook, Frontier

Kelly McBroom, Cushing

Jamie Molina, Frontier

Ella Nanaeto, Cushing

Kaitlyn O’Neal, Mulhall-Orlando

Kenzie O’Neal, Mulhall-Orlando

Emily Parsons, Mulhall-Orlando

Jayden Pilkington, Glencoe

Brooklyn Ross, Glencoe

Kallie Rupp, Morrison

Hally Vaughn, Morrison

Kelli Veit, Morrison

Paris Warriner, Morrison

Bella Wilson, Pawnee

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you