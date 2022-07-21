Camden Crooks is sore at the end of almost every day.
And between the workouts for track, football, basketball and powerlifting, who wouldn’t be?
Crooks, going into his senior year at Cushing High School, is the Stillwater News Press All-Area Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year. On the track, he is most known for running the 300-meter hurdles and is a back-to-back state champion in the event. Crooks also runs the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay events.
Playing four sports and following a difficult summer training regimen keeps Crooks busy, and he craves learning how to adapt his body to counter the nighttime soreness.
Rusty Morgan is an assistant track coach at Cushing and coaches the football team, so he sees all the different ways Crooks tests his body.
“He’s always looking for a challenge, and he’s always knocking that challenge out,” Morgan said. “And you know, he’s got, again, a lot of support, and everything that he has accomplished he has definitely put the work in and earned.”
Morgan said he wasn’t surprised by Crooks earning athletic recognition – Crooks’ feats have stopped surprising him. After all, Crooks is the most athletic player Morgan said he has ever coached in his 13-year career that includes stops at the JUCO and Division 2 levels.
The athleticism comes from a couple of different places. Crooks said his mother’s side of the family has racked up plenty of accolades on the track. The other factor in his athleticism is a strong work ethic.
“I feel like a lot of it has to do with hard work and putting in a lot of work,” Crooks said. “Just wanting to be the best, wanting to be better than everyone.”
The powerful body Crooks has sculpted through his various workouts allows him to get an excellent start in the 300-meter hurdles. Morgan said once Crooks hits the turn, his athleticism takes the race over.
Crooks, who placed first in state in the 181-pound powerlifting division, has goals for his senior year. Already a member of the “1,300-pound club” – meaning his max deadlift, squat and bench totals combine for more than 1,300 pounds – he wants to break the deadlift record for his weight class.
But it isn’t just the physical traits that make Crooks stand out in Morgan’s mind and draw the offers from football coaches at Air Force and Central Missouri. When Morgan thinks of an athlete, he thinks of the intangibles and mental makeup.
“It’s the competitiveness, it’s your effort, it’s how you go about everything,” Morgan said. “When you put that total package together, Cam’s definitely got it.”
