Gunnar Gordon was exhausted.
In the Pawnee High boys’ basketball team’s last game of the season, senior point guard Gordon mustered all of his strength to give his team a chance against Merritt. Two starters were on the bench after fouling out, so Gordon had to shoulder a heavy load.
He added 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Despite Gordon’s unshakeable effort, his high school career reached its end as Pawnee fell to Merritt, 71-65, in a Class 2A Area matchup. Pawnee fell short of the state tournament, but in the midst of fatigue and disappointment, Gordon had a hopeful sign.
His right knee held up. The knee that derailed the start of his senior season, the knee that forced him to endure frequent physical therapy sessions while his teammates competed without him, had healed.
“When the game was over, it was then that he felt like he could probably continue to play (in college),” said Gordon’s mother, Terri Gordon. “Because he felt like his knee was 100%, because he was that tired and his knee still didn’t give out on him.”
Gordon, the Stillwater News Press All-Area boys’ basketball player of the year, relied on perseverance and tireless work to return to the court after his second ACL injury.
When he reunited with his team partway through the season, he not only played, but also boosted the Black Bears in multiple categories. Gordon averaged 21.5 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game and 7.1 assists per game.
In his first matchup of the year, he contributed 22 points, nine assists and four rebounds, powering Pawnee to a 62-56 victory against Class 3A opponent Newkirk on Feb. 11.
“I just wanted to win,” Gordon said. “I just wanted to win and play the game that I love.”
When the season started, Gordon didn’t know if that was possible.
Five months before his return, he underwent ACL surgery. Gordon had torn the same ACL leading up to his junior season, and a little over a year later, he had to repeat the laborious recovery process.
Around January, a doctor forecast his release date for June, Gordon said. That meant he would miss his entire senior season, putting a hurdle in his path to a college career.
But Gordon’s physical therapist saw his progress. He went to therapy in Stillwater three times a week, and after his dedicated routine of rehabilitating his knee, his therapist and parents agreed it was safe for him to drive the ball down the court again.
Coach David Page credited Gordon’s family for encouraging him throughout the recovery process. Gordon’s teammates and coaches offered constant motivation, too. He knew it was time to join them.
“I felt ready myself, so I really wasn’t scared at all,” Gordon said.
His mother had more anxiety.
Terri, who said she doesn’t miss games, supported her son in his comeback. Although she was on board with the decision for him to play again, she couldn’t relax as Pawnee faced Newkirk.
Every leap toward the basket gave her an unsettling reminder of what could go wrong.
“It was just wonderful, but it was also very difficult to watch,” Terri said. “...It’s a little bit gut-wrenching.”
At the end of the season, she could breathe a sigh of relief. Gordon’s knee stayed healthy as he helped Pawnee (13-14) carry a three-game win streak into the postseason. And as Pawnee advanced through districts and regionals to area, his knee didn’t fail him.
His coaches eased him back into the lineup, and Gordon made the most of his minutes.
“We limited his minutes a little bit,” Page said. “And then each game, he played more and more. It was just basically (about) being in shape. … His leg felt pretty good for him.”
Despite restricted playing time, Gordon could tell his responsibilities had increased. In previous years, he didn’t need to score as much. As a senior on a young roster, he had to turn into one of Pawnee’s primary shooters.
Page said Gordon could have scored more, but he was unselfish.
“He’s just kind of natural at it,” Page said. “He was just reluctant to shoot because he had always been a distributor and passing the ball, so it was just kind of forcing him to shoot the ball a little more often.”
From a physical standpoint, Gordon’s growth was noticeable as soon as he stepped on the court. After joining the program at around 5-foot-7 as a freshman, Gordon sprouted into a 6-foot-4 point guard, Page said.
Gordon finished his career with 1,367 points and a long list of honors. His senior awards include Oklahoma Native All-State, OCA All-State, OCA Class 2A All-Star and OBCA District 2 All-District, as well as Class 2A All-State selection from The Oklahoman.
“He really wanted his team to succeed and felt like he could help them do that,” Terri said. “And just watching that is a lot of fun and makes a person proud.”
Although Gordon is hanging up his Pawnee jersey, he hasn’t abandoned basketball. Gordon is playing AAU ball for Oklahoma Wolfpack while focusing on college recruitment. He said he would like to join a four-year program and redshirt during his first season, which would help him ensure his knee is back to full strength.
As he strives to compete at the next level and prepares to play in summer All-Star and All-State games, Gordon keeps sight of the lessons from his recovery processes. Injuries aren’t slowing him down anymore, but his changed attitude continues to impact him after navigating the mental toll of two ACL tears.
“It definitely made me more mentally tough, which is something you need in basketball,” Gordon said. “I think it made me stronger mentally. It just made me get a harder work ethic, too.”
